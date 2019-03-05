March Your Way to 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parades on the East End

With the day of love and all things red long behind us now, it’s time to start thinking green. Every American’s favorite Irish holiday hits the East End on March 17, with festive St. Patrick’s Day parades across the Hamptons and North Fork all month long. Whether you plan to attend one or seven, you’ll want to take a look at our helpful guide, including all the important details such as start times, parade routes, grand marshals, contact info and more.

South Fork

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 9 at noon

What: The 52nd annual WHB parade honors Grand Marshal Aram Terchunian, a coastal geologist and owner of First Coastal Corp., who has decided on Dawg Days of Summer as this year’s theme. The parade begins at Westhampton Beach Elementary School (379 Mill Road) and continues down Main Street toward Sunset Avenue. Taking part in the parade is easy and free.

Contact: 631-506-1473, whbstpats.com

Am-O’Gansett Parade

When: Saturday, March 9 at noon

What: The 11th annual mini parade starts at Amagansett Free Library (215 Main Street), heads toward Stephen Talkhouse (161 Main Street), and then returns to the library for Irish cookie and cupcake decorating. This year features two honored grand marshals, husband and wife historians Hugh King and Loretta Orion.

Contact: 516-456-4016, amagansettchamber.org

Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

What: The fun-filled parade fills Main Street with pipe bands and all things green, featuring a local Irish princess and Grand Marshal Arthur Gerhauser, Brookhaven Town Chief Building Inspector.

Contact: 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org

Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade and May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 5K

When: Sunday, March 17 at noon

What: The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s annual 5k race begins on East Main Street at 11:55 a.m. Runners circle Patchogue Lake and finish in downtown Patchogue, where all participants 21+ will receive a complimentary beer. The parade, led by Grand Marshal and Greater Patchogue Foundation Beautification Committee chairman Paula Murphy, follows immediately after the race begins.

Contact: 631-207-1000, patchogue.com

Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.

What: The 15th annual Hampton Bays Hibernians parade honors Grand Marshal Stephen Lemanski, founder of SBS Builders, Inc. He will lead participants from Hampton Bays Middle School (70 Ponquogue Avenue) to the Hampton Medical Atrium (182 West Montauk Highway). The parade is judged, with prizes awarded to best float, best band and best marching group.

Contact: 516-297-2563, hbaohdivision11.com

Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 24 at noon

What: Montauk’s 57th annual St. Paddy’s Day parade, lauded as the second largest in New York, honors Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan, ESQ and features Master of Ceremonies Rick White. The parade kicks off from Edgemere Road then follows along Main Street until it reaches the Montauk IGA (654 Montauk Highway). Local restaurants have donated their finest soups to be served in St. Patrick’s Day souvenir mugs starting at 10 a.m. on the Montauk Green.

Contact: 631-668-1578, montaukfriendsoferin.org

North Fork

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

What: The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will host its 15th annual parade in conjunction with the Cutchogue Fire Department. Led by co-chairs BNB Bank Southold branch manager Linda Carlson and former Cutchogue Fire District commissioner James Fogarty, the parade begins at the Cox Lane traffic light, goes down Route 25 and ends in Cutchogue village. All civic groups and local fire departments are invited to participate.

Contact: 631-765-3161, northforkchamber.org

Rocky Point–Miller Place Friends of St. Patrick Parade

When: Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

What: The Friends of St. Patrick’s 69th annual parade will be led by Grand Marshal John McNamara, a St. Mark’s Parish youth minister and former Maria Regina High School teacher. The three-mile parade features bagpipers, marching bands, floats and the winners of this year’s Queen and Court contest, who will be crowned on March 8. The parade begins at 332 NY-25A, Miller Place and ends at 626 NY-25A, Rocky Point.

Contact: friendsofstpatrick.org

Jamesport East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m.

What: For their sixth annual parade, the East End Emerald Society honors Grand Marshal Joseph Grattan, former Riverhead chief of police. He will lead participants beginning at the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue and ending at the Jamesport Fire Department. An after party at The Vineyards at Aquebogue takes place after the parade.

Contact: eastendemeraldsociety.com