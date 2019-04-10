See the Ninth Annual A Moveable Feast in Photos

A Moveable Feast, presented by Slow Food East End and the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation, was held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Dodds and Eder in Sag Harbor. Guests enjoyed an evening of food, drink and community to benefit Edible School Gardens, which funds local school gardens and stipends for young Master Farmers who guide the students through the growing season.

To learn more about the Edible School Gardens program, visit edibleschoolgardens.org.