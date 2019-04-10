See the Ninth Annual A Moveable Feast in Photos

    Mattitaco's Justin Schwartz and Jen O'Gorman

    Barbara Lassen
    Art of Eating team: Erik Nodeland, Stan Winencko, Eric Householder

    The Preston House & Hotel Chef Matty Boudreau

    Robin Mueller and Wolfgang Ban of Green Hill Kitchen

    Chef Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

    Grace & Grit Director of Sales Samantha Payne-Markel, Grade & Grit Executive Chef and Co-Owner Adam Kaufer

    Captain Peter Haskell of Haskell's Seafood, Nester, Executive Chef at Baron's Cove Jay Lippin

    Debbie Geppart of Bostwick's Clambake & Catering Co.

    Cheryl Hack, Dawn Schlegel of Norsic

    Laura Bartholomew, Slow Foods Volunteer Linda Clifford

    Slow Food East End Chair Pennie Schwartz, Francisco, Slow Food New York State Governor Laura Luciano

    Susan and Myron Levine

    Superintendent of Southold/Greenport School District David Gamberg, Superintendent of East Quogue School District Robert Long, Earth Rangers Coordinator Justine Oudeans

    Master Farmer Mark-Antonio Smith, Master Farmer Melissa Mapes, Master Farmer Roxanne Zimmer, Lucy Senesac

    DJ FLO of Jarrell Entertainment

    James Pugh

    John Zablocky of North Fork Roasting Co.

    Sean King, Kathleen King of Tate's Bake Shop, Jane Laguardia

    Eileen Duffy, Guest Leader with Slow Food East End

    The Complete Burger by Hamptons Hawaiian, Drei Donnelly and Jessica Taccone

    Katie and Sean Lucas

    Derek Lustig of Lieb Cellars and Bridge Lane, Volunteer Ralph Reinertsen

    Alex Casio, Lauren Cipolla, Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi's Love Lane

    Dawn Schlegel of Norsic, Chris Schlegel, Coop Hack, Rylie Hack, Cheryl Hack

    Chef James Carpenter of Claude's at Southampton Inn, Volunteer Elizabeth Takakjian

    Bridgehampton Inn team: Sybille VanKempen, Chef Brian Szostak, Melanie Flynn

    Chef Peter Ambrose of Peter Ambrose Events with his daughter

    Noah Schwartz of Noah's, with wife Sunita and their son Jonas age 11

    Tom Hart Jr. IV of Deep Roots Farm, Veronica Kyrk of Deep Roots Farm, Slow Foods Board Member Peter Treiber Jr., Melanie Keller of Grace & Grit

    See the Ninth Annual A Moveable Feast in Photos

    Guests ate, drank, danced and raised money for local gardening programs.

    A Moveable Feast, presented by Slow Food East End and the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation, was held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Dodds and Eder in Sag Harbor. Guests enjoyed an evening of food, drink and community to benefit Edible School Gardens, which funds local school gardens and stipends for young Master Farmers who guide the students through the growing season.

    To learn more about the Edible School Gardens program, visit edibleschoolgardens.org.

