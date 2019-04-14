The Addams Family Gets a New Animated Feature for Halloween

Not everyone knows that Charles Addams, the legendary cartoonist and creator of The Addams Family, was a Hamptons resident. Addams, who lived from 1912 to 1988, had a house in Sagaponack, which is now home to the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, founded in 1999.

His famously creepy, kooky and ooky characters debuted with Addams’ macabre cartoons, first seen in The New Yorker in 1938, and eventually graduated to their own television series in 1964 and two live action films: 1991’s The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values, not to mention Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Now Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Thing, Cousin Itt, Grand Mama and Kitty Kat are back in an all-new animated movie!

The teaser trailer for The Addams Family Halloween hit YouTube on Tuesday, April 9, and it looks like a fun film well in keeping with the Chas Addams spirit. Clearly this is a reintroduction of the world’s most ghoulish clan, and their morbid antics, including more up to date references—like a joke about a red balloon and the 2017 horror movie It—should carry them to what we hope will be a thriving animated franchise.

So far we know the movie is directed by Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party), scripted by Matt Lieberman, and stars Charlize Theron as mom Morticia, Oscar Isaac as dad Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as daughter Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as her brother Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester and Bette Midler as Grand Mama. It will be in theaters just in time for Halloween 2019.

In related Addams Family news, East Hampton Library is planning a Charles Addams: Family and Friends lecture around the same time, on Saturday, October 19 from 6–7 p.m. H. Kevin Miserocchi, Director of the Tee & Charles Addams Foundation in Sagaponack, who was a close friend of Addams and his wife, will lead a visual presentation of Addams’ work and life, featuring photos of the artist and his residence. This could be quite popular considering the film will be in full hype by then, so get in early!