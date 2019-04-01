Dan’s Taste of Summer Returns with New Events, Chefs and More in 2019

The most delicious events of summer in the Hamptons and on the North Fork are back! Dan’s Taste of Summer presented by Out East, the Hamptons real estate marketplace, returns for 2019 with a lineup of incredible culinary events highlighting the best of the Hamptons, the North Fork and New York City.

The finest chefs from the North Fork and the Hamptons (as well as Manhattan and up Island) are gearing up to wow guests at our seven (you read that right—seven!) culinary evenings, each of which will be filled with fabulous food, a flowing array of wines, beers and signature cocktails, as well as bands and DJs and the unmatched ambiance of some of the most picturesque venues on all of the East Coast. As Dan’s Papers celebrates its 60th summer, we can’t wait to raise many a glass with everyone on the East End.

OK, drumroll, please, as we announce this year’s lineup….

Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and Dan’s Corona MonTaco are all back, joined by two new events: Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, bringing together the premier chefs from the South Fork for a once-in-a-lifetime dinner supporting Guild Hall of East Hampton, and the Dan’s 60 Summers Gala, celebrating the 60th summer of Dan’s Papers and the release of the book 60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End. Tickets for all events are on sale at DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 6–8:30 p.m. / Rosé After Dark VIP After Party presented by Whispering Angel 8:30–10:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Here’s the Dish: Summertime in the Hamptons begins on Memorial Day Weekend, and there’s only one place to get things started—Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the official kickoff to summer in the Hamptons. Of course, there’s no better way to toast the arrival of the season of sun, sand and surf than with a glass…or 40…of what has become the official libation of summertime: rosé, naturally.

Yes, some 40 different rosé wines from Long Island Wine Country, France, Italy, Spain and beyond—including Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Provence Rosé, Whispering Angel, Mirabeau, Montauk Wine Co., Jamesport Vineyards, Clovis Point and more—will be poured. There will also be plenty of specialty spirits, cocktails and beers, and delicious foods all perfect for pairings.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will also feature tastings from top restaurants in the Hamptons and New York City such as Rahi, Kingfish Oyster Bar, Jing Fong, Calissa, Union Cantina and many more. Amid all the drinking and eating, guests will also stroll the beautiful galleries of the Southampton Arts Center and dance the night away to tunes provided by DJ Ria.

Nobody ever wants a great party to end, so we’ll keep the celebration rolling at the official Rosé After Dark VIP After Party presented by Whispering Angel, featuring live ’80s and ’90s music by the ultimate party band, The Ronald Reagans—get ready for Dueling Decades—plus exclusive wine pours, cocktails, and tasty treats provided by North Fork Chocolate Company, Shock Ice Cream and more. You won’t want to start your summer anywhere but here!

*NEW THIS YEAR!*

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 7–10 p.m.

Where: Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Here’s the Dish: Taking place at the historic Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, there is no better setting for Dan’s Hamptons Media’s first ever Chefs of the Hamptons event. This exclusive one-of-a-kind gastronomic gathering is the first time such a lineup of the Hamptons’ most-beloved chefs—including Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House, Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toni’s, Eric Miller of Bay Kitchen Bar, Sam McCleland of Beacon, Jeremy Blutstein of Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, Courtney Sypher of Sen, Jason Weiner of L&W Market and Carissa Waechter of Carissa’s Bakery—will come together for a one-night-only intimate dining experience. Chefs of the Hamptons will dazzle guests from its cocktail hour through its multi-course pairing dinner. All dishes will use locally sourced ingredients matched with exceptional wines and cocktails. A portion of ticket sales will help support Guild Hall and the vital role it plays in the Hamptons community.

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 7–10 p.m.

Where: The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, 58775 County Road 48, Greenport

Here’s the Dish: Honoring the culinary and wine creativity of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is taking place once again at the beautiful Halyard, with its exquisite views of the Long Island Sound and a sunset vista you just can’t beat. Back for its second year, this premier North Fork culinary event unites more than one dozen revered chefs—including Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard, Matty Boudreau of Preston House & Hotel, Brian Wilson of North Fork Table & Inn, Noah Schwartz of Noah’s, Adam Kaufer and Jennilee Morris of Grace & Grit—for this one night only. The evening starts with a curated cocktail hour followed by a perfectly crafted five-course pairing dinner and then the decadent desserts. All dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients paired with wines from the unrivaled wineries of the North Fork, all redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by New York Prime Beef

Date: Saturday, July 19

Time: VIP Early Access 7 p.m. / General Admission 8–10:30 p.m.

Where: Fairview Farm at Mecox, 18 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

Here’s the Dish: The Hamptons vs. New York City! At the seventh annual Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by New York Prime Beef, eight East End chefs—including defending champion Matty Boudreau of Preston House & Hotel, Scott Kampf of Union Burger Bar, Peter Ambrose of Events by Peter Ambrose and Arthur Wolf of Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!—and eight New York City chefs such as Justin Bazdarich of Speedy Romeo, Mark Rosati of Shake Shack and Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach will go head-to-head in the tastiest showdown of the summer. Guests will sample each chef’s dish while enjoying the live music of the Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl and sipping on cocktails, wine and beer, then everyone votes on their favorite dish of the night while mingling with celebrity judges such as Adam Richman and Scott Feldman and ultimately choosing which team, Hamptons or New York City, will win the overall competition. Of course, with all that world-class grilled seafood, chicken, beef and even dishes for veggie lovers, the guests are the real winners!

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: VIP Early Access 6:30 p.m. / General Admission 7:30–10 p.m.

Where: Fairview Farm at Mecox, 18 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

Here’s the Dish: We are thrilled to bring back the biggest event of summer in the Hamptons for its ninth year! Bringing together the best restaurants and wineries from the North Fork and South Fork, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks is the premier food-and-wine celebration of the season. Top chefs from more than 40 restaurants and winemakers from over 15 vineyards will be serving up the best bites and drinks on the East End, along with specialty spirits and cocktails, great beers and more. Confirmed restaurants so far include The Frisky Oyster, Mirabelle, North Fork Chocolate Company, Spiro’s, Southampton Social Club and Saaz Indian. Since our sold-out crowd loved him so much last year, DJ Phresh will be back again to keep the tunes coming all night long while guests indulge in the best of the best that the East End has to offer.

*NEW THIS YEAR!*

Dan’s 60 Summers Gala

Date: Friday, August 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. / After Party 9:30–11 p.m.

Where: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk

Here’s the Dish: In 1960, Dan Rattiner published his first paper in Montauk, and every year since, Dan’s Papers has been capturing the spirit of the Hamptons like nobody else. Celebrating its 60th summer—and Dan Rattiner’s 80th birthday—in 2019, Dan’s Papers invites everyone to go back to where it all started for an unforgettable bash. Taking place at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, the 60 Summers Gala will showcase the best food and wine of the Hamptons from acclaimed restaurants such as Scarpetta, Showfish, Gosman’s and Duryea’s, while toasting to an incredible history and 60 more years to come!

Dan’s Corona MonTaco

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: VIP Early Access 6:30 p.m. / General Admission 7:30–10 p.m.

Where: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk

Here’s the Dish: It’s the ultimate East End fiesta as some of the most celebrated chefs from the Hamptons and New York City spice up the night with their take on Mexican, Spanish and South American cuisine. Now in its third year, this tasting event features fresh culinary takes on such classics as enchiladas, mollete, burritos, tostadas, ceviche and, of course, tacos, plus endless margaritas, cerveza, top-shelf spirits and more, while guests eat, drink and dance the night away on the waterfront in Montauk!

Hurry, these events will sell out once again this year! Get your tickets now at DansTasteOfSummer.com.