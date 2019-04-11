CNN Anchor Don Lemon and Corcoran Agent Tim Malone Get Engaged

Congratulations are in order for CNN anchor and East Ender Don Lemon, who has announced his engagement to boyfriend, Hamptonite Tim Malone.

Lemon, 53, a Sag Harbor resident, and Malone, 35, a Corcoran agent who grew up in Water Mill and graduated from Southampton High School, met in 2016 at an undisclosed restaurant here in the Hamptons. The pair made headlines with an on-air New Year’s Eve kiss on CNN that rang in 2018.

In a romantic twist, Malone popped the question at his own birthday celebration in Harlem. “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon posted on Instagram, with a photo of their dogs Boomer and Barkley’s tags, which read, “Daddy will you marry papa?” Lemon, of course, said yes.

On CNN, Lemon gushed about his relationship with Malone. “I grew up thinking that I would never be able to be public with my relationships, let alone ever get legally married,” he said. “So for me, this is doubly thrilling and just a wee bit terrifying. Guess I have to start thinking about children. Talk about a late bloomer.”

Lemon hosts CNN Tonight. For his reporting, he’s won an Emmy, Edward R. Murrow Award, and was named one of the 150 most influential African-Americans by Ebony magazine in 2009. Malone, meanwhile, got his start in TV production before moving to marketing and joined the Corcoran Group in 2018. He’s been highly successful, having sold some high-profile properties on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

View this post on Instagram Four beach bums. #barkleymalemon #boomermalemon A post shared by Tim Malone (@timpmalonenyc) on Mar 2, 2019 at 10:52am PST

The two have not set a wedding date or location, but how fabulous would it be if they got married on the East End?