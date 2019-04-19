Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Grace & Grit Catering’s Adam Kaufer

Adam Kaufer, Executive Chef and co-owner of Grace & Grit Catering, got his start at Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Metal and Jewelry Arts before finding himself in the food world. It’s no surprise, then, that Grace & Grit offers fabulous, intricately designed dishes. You can try some out for yourself when Grace & Grit “graces” us with their culinary expertise at this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on July 19 and 20.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer:”

A much better looking bank account statement.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would you eat?

Richard Brautigan, my mother, Elvis. Shrimp and grits.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Osso buco, and hell yeah!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

“Draw what you see, not what you think you see.”

Who do you most admire in the food and wine world and why?

Jacques Pépin, because if you don’t, you’re wrong.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Golf and guitar.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Pizza, because its awesome, and even when it’s not awesome, if you’re hungry enough it still works.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

A Manhattan.

What talent would you most like to have?

Playing guitar.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

New Orleans.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Fresh soba noodles in Japan. Real wasabi.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

It hasn’t happened yet.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Designing stuff.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Paul Revere,” Beastie Boys.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Whiskey, pizza, sushi, soba noodles, Guinness.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed, let’s drink to all of us who are continually overdressed for the next three months.

For more information on Grace & Grit, visit graceandgritevents.com. Find more information and get tickets to all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteOfSummer.com.