East End Kids Event Highlights: April 12–14, 2019

Five fun things for children and teens to do this week.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team April 12, 2019
Hieroglyph Cryptologist workshop at the Long Island Science Center, Photo: Courtesy LISC
Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, April 12–14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Science Saturday Workshop: Hieroglyph Cryptologist
Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Budding Egyptologists will have a chance to learn about ancient Egypt. Examine canopic jars and learn about the mummification process. Make a hieroglyph cartouche with your name. Museum admission is $10, and the workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Suite 30, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Stay & Play
Friday, April 12, 10:30 a.m.

Head out to Montauk for Stay & Play, a free playtime program that focuses on parent-child interaction, play and exploration. A brief circle time of fingerplays and songs ends the program. Appropriate for children ages 0–5. Free admission, but space is limited.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Marders Herb Thyme for Kids: Crafting with Beeswax
Saturday, April 13, 1 p.m.

This workshop presents easy ways to utilize the amazing benefits of beeswax. Students will learn how the bees create wax and what they need it for. Kids will make their own beeswax sculpture and lip balm to take home. $25 registration includes all materials. Space is limited.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Family Game Day
Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to the library for an afternoon of board games—including Giant Jenga and Connect Four—with family and friends. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Free admission and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Suzi Shelton & Friends: A Concert for the Whole Family
Sunday, April 14, noon

Award-winning recording artist Suzi Shelton’s infectious kid-friendly songs remind everyone that they can be comfortable in their own skin and express themselves joyously. Her style is eclectic-pop with a modern edge. Adult tickets are $10, kids $5, families $15.

Session House of the First Presbyterian Church, 120 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0711, fpceh.org

