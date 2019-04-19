East End Kids Event Highlights: Easter Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place over Easter weekend, April 19–21, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Library Buddy Crafternoons

Sunday, April 21, 1:15 p.m.

Children ages 4–8 are invited to visit John Jermain Memorial Library to be paired up with a middle school student for an afternoon of crafting. Each child will create something special to take home. Parents are expected to stay for this program and are encouraged to participate. This event is free and no registration required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631 725-0049, johnjermain.org

Waldorf Tea and Play

Friday, April 19, 1:30 p.m.

Children ages 2–4 will participate in free play, circle time, a puppet show and a snack. Parents will get an experience of the Waldorf environment and curriculum, and they’ll get a chance to speak with the school’s administrator about what makes Our Sons and Daughters School unique. RSVP required at info@oursonsanddaughters.org.

Our Sons and Daughters School, 11 Carroll Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1520, oursonsanddaughters.org

Ralph Breaks the Internet Screening

Saturday, April 20, noon

The Shelter Island Public Library hosts a family screening for families with kids of all ages. In this sequel of epic proportions, see what becomes of Wreck It Ralph and Vanellope when their friendship is tested as they explore the vast and often treacherous cyber highways of the world wide web. Free admission.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Herb Thyme for Kids: Crowns and Wands

Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m.

Kids will use a variety of materials to create magical crowns and wands. $25 includes all materials. Space is limited space, so reserve in advance by phone or by emailing info@marders.com.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Amerikids

Monday, April 22, 4–7 pm.

The Southampton Youth Bureau’s Amerikids program is an opportunity for young children in grades K–4 to make new friends, learn social skills and bullying prevention, do homework, arts and crafts, have snacks, play games and much more. The program meets every Monday. Free admission.

The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau