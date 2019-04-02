Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 In the Pink Benefit

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation held their annual In the Pink benefit at 230 Elm Productions in Southampton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Rita Wasserman was honored for her lifetime commitment to her local community. The HooDoo Loungers provided entertainment throughout the evening. Auctioneer Angela LaGreca helped raise proceeds to benefit the Ellen Hermanson Breast Centers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Ellen’s Well.

Visit ellenhermanson.org for more information about the Ellen Hermanson Foundation.