Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 In the Pink Benefit

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation volunteers

    Barbara Lassen
    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation volunteers

    The DeJesus Deli & Grocery team: Esther DeJesus, Elizabeth DeJesus, Lupe DeJesus, Arturo DeJesus

    Barbara Lassen
    The DeJesus Deli & Grocery team: Esther DeJesus, Elizabeth DeJesus, Lupe DeJesus, Arturo DeJesus

    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs dish

    Father and son, Russell and Dylan Blue

    Barbara Lassen
    Father and son, Russell and Dylan Blue

    The Blue Family: Russell, Sara and Dylan

    Barbara Lassen
    The Blue Family: Russell, Sara and Dylan

    Goia Francesca, Ava age 5

    Barbara Lassen
    Goia Francesca, Ava age 5

    Julie Stone, Dushy Roth, Jodi Wasserman, JoJo Bennett, Raquel Styler

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Stone, Dushy Roth, Jodi Wasserman, JoJo Bennett, Raquel Styler

    Celebrity Facialist Thuyen Nguye, Mago

    Barbara Lassen
    Celebrity Facialist Thuyen Nguye, Mago

    Dushy and Roman Roth

    Barbara Lassen
    Dushy and Roman Roth

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Rattner, Wölffer Estate Vineyard Winemaker Roman Roth, Dushy Roth

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Rattner, WÃ¶lffer Estate Vineyard Winemaker Roman Roth, Dushy Roth

    Lisa Gershon, Perry Gershon

    Barbara Lassen
    Lisa Gershon, Perry Gershon

    Jodi and Jack Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Jodi and Jack Wasserman

    Volunteer Edyle O'Brien, Susie Roden

    Barbara Lassen
    Volunteer Edyle O'Brien, Susie Roden

    Tracy Mitchell, Honoree Rita Wasserman, Town of Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Barbara Lassen
    Tracy Mitchell, Honoree Rita Wasserman, Town of Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Eric Johnson and Bridget LeRoy

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Johnson and Bridget LeRoy

    Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Vice President of Community and Government Relations Robert Ross, SBSH Lawrence Roth, SBSH Chief Development Officer Steven Bernstein, Lucia's Angels President and Co-founder Stacy Quarty

    Barbara Lassen
    Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Vice President of Community and Government Relations Robert Ross, SBSH Lawrence Roth, SBSH Chief Development Officer Steven Bernstein, Lucia's Angels President and Co-founder Stacy Quarty

    Dawn Bonner of Golden Pear

    Barbara Lassen
    Dawn Bonner of Golden Pear

    The Maidstone team: Executive Chef Ian Lowell, Seth Lowell, Stephanie Grady

    Barbara Lassen
    The Maidstone team: Executive Chef Ian Lowell, Seth Lowell, Stephanie Grady

    Cowfish team: Chef Andy Grinna and Event Coordinator Kait Mallozzi

    Barbara Lassen
    Cowfish team: Chef Andy Grinna and Event Coordinator Kait Mallozzi

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Sara Blue

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen Hermanson Foundation Sara Blue

    Charlotte Sasso of Stuart's Seafood Market

    Barbara Lassen
    Charlotte Sasso of Stuart's Seafood Market

    Saaz Restaurant Hemant Mandal

    Barbara Lassen
    Saaz Restaurant Hemant Mandal

    Poppin' Patties team: Deana Smith, Fabiola Sevilla, Batya Smith

    Barbara Lassen
    Poppin' Patties team: Deana Smith, Fabiola Sevilla, Batya Smith

    Guild Hall Executive Direction Andrea Grover, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Co-founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner, In the Pink Honoree Rita Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Guild Hall Executive Direction Andrea Grover, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Co-founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner, In the Pink Honoree Rita Wasserman

    The HooDoo Loungers

    Barbara Lassen
    The HooDoo Loungers

    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs Christopher Robbins, Juan Orvaz, Ricardo Hernandez

    Barbara Lassen
    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs Christopher Robbins, Juan Orvaz, Ricardo Hernandez

    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs Dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs Dish

    Ellen Hermanson Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen Hermanson Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner

    Julie Ratner and Honoree Rita Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner and Honoree Rita Wasserman

    Julie Ratner presenting Honoree Rita Wasserman with an award

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner presenting Honoree Rita Wasserman with an award

    Announcing honoree Rita Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Announcing honoree Rita Wasserman

    Honoree Rita Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Honoree Rita Wasserman

    Honoree Rita Wasserman with Ellen Hermanson Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner

    Barbara Lassen
    Honoree Rita Wasserman with Ellen Hermanson Co-Founder and Chairwoman Julie Ratner

    Auctioneer Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Auctioneer Angela LaGreca

    Hampton Coffee Co-Owner Jason Belkin, Manager Breanna Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Coffee Co-Owner Jason Belkin, Manager Breanna Fleming

    Dan's Papers Literary Prize Winner Eve Eliot, Jamie Bufalino, Wendy Caplan

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers Literary Prize Winner Eve Eliot, Jamie Bufalino, Wendy Caplan
    Photos

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 In the Pink Benefit

    See the photos of the tasty food, cheerful guests and epic entertainment.

    Barbara Lassen

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation held their annual In the Pink benefit at 230 Elm Productions in Southampton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Rita Wasserman was honored for her lifetime commitment to her local community. The HooDoo Loungers provided entertainment throughout the evening. Auctioneer Angela LaGreca helped raise proceeds to benefit the Ellen Hermanson Breast Centers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Ellen’s Well.

    Visit ellenhermanson.org for more information about the Ellen Hermanson Foundation.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Union Burger Bar's Ian Duke with Claudio's GM Lara Pizzanelli and Southampton Social Club's Chris Cappiello
    57

    Dan’s Taste of Summer Chefs Preview Their 2019 Dishes

    2019 Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan
    289

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    Casey Dalene, Daniel Jones, Geoff Kuzara, Beth Lee, Mary Boochever, Monica Banks, Barbara Dayton, Darlene Charneco, Check Baker, Christina Strassfield
    243

    Guild Hall’s 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners

    Rabbi Joshua Franklin, Margaret Barcohana, Stephen Blum, Sarah Mesler and kids in costume
    377

    Kids Purim Party at The Clubhouse in East Hampton