Hamptons Celebrity Twitter Feed: Joy Behar, Madonna & More

Whether they’re expressing an opinion like Joy Behar, waxing nostalgic like Madonna or simply sharing a photo like Itzhak Perlman, celebrities love Twitter. Check out these tweets from Hamptons stars, and follow Dan’s Papers on Twitter!
March 29, 1985 – The “Desperately Seeking Susan” movie is released in the USA. How many times did you watch it since then? #MadonnaStory pic.twitter.com/WybjtL2HLY
— Madonna (@Madonna) March 30, 2019
The Barr Report? That’s like putting your husband’s mistress in charge of your divorce settlement.
— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) March 26, 2019
Brother? pic.twitter.com/UuiTpe5K02
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 4, 2019
Working out is 🎼🎤chic. #sunday pic.twitter.com/vzltOahPvt
— Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) April 1, 2019
happy place ✨ pic.twitter.com/qXuCE47K46
— Brooke Shields (@BrookeShields) April 3, 2019
With my good friend @AlecBaldwin during a taping for his @WNYC podcast @heresthething. #tbthttps://t.co/HvbzXziO0W pic.twitter.com/f2Gkrj6irz
— Itzhak Perlman (@PerlmanOfficial) April 4, 2019
Thank you @RepMaloney for the salutation and kind words about me at the NAN Women of Excellence Man of Vision Awards! pic.twitter.com/pktjl6Og3F
— Jean Shafiroff (@JeanShafiroff) April 3, 2019
Loved presenting @bobbyberk @tanfrance @jvn @antoni with a Freedom of Expression award at the @newseum last night! Thanks for reminding us of our common humanity and I appreciate the hair product advice as well. ❤️ you all! #netflix #queereye #fabfour #whereskaramo pic.twitter.com/F58heX3liY
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 5, 2019
My all-time go-to dinner (besides roast chicken!!) is definitely Parmesan Chicken! It’s a whole dinner on one plate – juicy, herb-breaded chicken with a cold lemony salad and shaved Parmesan on top. And the whole thing takes 30 minutes to prepare! https://t.co/SokibpKzsR pic.twitter.com/MkB0qSgojN
— Ina Garten (@inagarten) April 4, 2019
Ummmm I’m planning my retirement!!! @biggysmallz are verified on Instagram!!!! #pupperazzi Follow them!!!!
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 5, 2019