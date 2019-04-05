Jimmy Fallon Announces New Children’s Book

Sagaponack resident and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has announced that his third children’s picture book, This Is Baby, will be released on October 8 by Feiwel & Friends.

“I was gonna write a book called There’s Nothing Worse Than Installing a Car Seat, but this was a much cuter topic,” Fallon told PEOPLE. This Is Baby teaches children about the different parts of the body, with illustrations by Miguel Ordóñez. Fallon previously wrote two bestselling picture books: Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA and Everything Is Mama. Both previous books also included art by Ordóñez.

Fallon’s books are inspired by his and wife Nancy Juvonen’s experiences with their children, Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5. Both children were born via gestational surrogacy; Fallon opened up about the couple’s struggles with fertility in an interview on the TODAY show. “We tried for a long time, for five years. I know people have tried much longer, but if there’s anyone out there who is trying and they’re just losing hope…just hang in there,” he said. The Fallon family’s plight eventually resulted in two healthy daughters, so it’s lovely to see that Fallon is continuing to celebrate his children with these picture books.

In addition to raising Winnie Rose and Frances Cole, Juvonen is an accomplished producer, known for working with fellow East Ender Drew Barrymore. Most recently, the two collaborated on the Netflix original series Santa Clarita Diet, starring Barrymore. Juvonen and Barrymore’s next project is a romantic comedy film, The Stand-In. Barrymore will play a comedy actress, as well as her “stand-in” who she decides to trade places with.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC at 11:30 p.m.