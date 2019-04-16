Art ReceptionsPhotos
Ninth Annual Art Groove at Ashawagh Hall in Photos
A mix of 21 contemporary East End artists displayed their work last weekend.
The Ninth Annual Art Groove featured artwork by 21 contemporary East End artists on Saturday and Sunday April 13 and 14, 2019 at Ashawagh Hall in Springs. An opening reception kicked off the weekend lineup with a special musical performance by Frank Latorre and the King Bees, followed by a dance party featuring DJ G-Funk’s hot music mix.
