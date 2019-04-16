    Barbara Lassen

    Frank Latorre, Gary Grob Jr., Lou Guisto

    Barbara Lassen
    Frank Latorre, Gary Grob Jr., Lou Guisto

    Laura Wilkes, Ken Wilkes

    Barbara Lassen
    Laura Wilkes, Ken Wilkes

    Artist Mark Zimmerman, Lydia age 6

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Mark Zimmerman, Lydia age 6

    Artist Charles Waller, Dennis Lawrence

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Charles Waller, Dennis Lawrence

    Nat Curtis, artist Jim McGarvey

    Barbara Lassen
    Nat Curtis, artist Jim McGarvey

    Chase Marshall, Nat Curtis

    Barbara Lassen
    Chase Marshall, Nat Curtis

    Tad and Anne Scharfenberg

    Barbara Lassen
    Tad and Anne Scharfenberg

    Artist and author Rosalind Brenner

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist and author Rosalind Brenner

    Kevin Miller, Bonit Miller

    Barbara Lassen
    Kevin Miller, Bonit Miller

    Artist Geralyne Lewandowski, artist Jim McGarvey, Ellen McGarvey

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Geralyne Lewandowski, artist Jim McGarvey, Ellen McGarvey

    Artist Beth Barry

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Beth Barry

    Pam and Richard Smolian

    Barbara Lassen
    Pam and Richard Smolian
    Art ReceptionsPhotos

    Ninth Annual Art Groove at Ashawagh Hall in Photos

    A mix of 21 contemporary East End artists displayed their work last weekend.

    Barbara Lassen

    The Ninth Annual Art Groove featured artwork by 21 contemporary East End artists on Saturday and Sunday April 13 and 14, 2019 at Ashawagh Hall in Springs. An opening reception kicked off the weekend lineup with a special musical performance by Frank Latorre and the King Bees, followed by a dance party featuring DJ G-Funk’s hot music mix.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Cancer survivors group photo
    151

    North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos

    Mattitaco's Justin Schwartz and Jen O'Gorman
    155

    See the Ninth Annual A Moveable Feast in Photos

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation volunteers
    339

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 In the Pink Benefit

    Union Burger Bar's Ian Duke with Claudio's GM Lara Pizzanelli and Southampton Social Club's Chris Cappiello
    405

    Dan’s Taste of Summer Chefs Preview Their 2019 Dishes