North Fork Event Highlights: April 26–28, 2019

Bay City Rollers, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March April 26–28, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Bay City Rollers in Concert
Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.

Taking the lyrics of their 1977 pop ballad “Don’t Let the Music Die” to heart, the tartan-clad Scottish boy band of ’70s fame hits Suffolk Theater with original and new members, stellar vocals and rockin’ guitar riffs. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $59–$65 and include cabaret and row seating options.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

A Celebration of Shakespeare: An Evening of Follie and Drama
April 26–27, 8 p.m.; April 28, 5 p.m.

Northeast Stage and director Suzette Delia Reiss present three spectacular nights dedicated to Shakespearean theater, plus a special reception following the Friday show. All proceeds go toward the troupe’s summer 2019 Shakespeare-in-the-Park production of Measure for Measure, directed by Colin Palmer. Tickets are $20.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport. 631-323-1425, northeaststage.org

Dream of Roses (Rêve de Roses) Reception
Saturday, April 27, 4 p.m.

Celebrate springtime on the North Fork with a photographic collection of roses taken by Takashi Matsuzaki for his debut exhibition, on view from April 27 through May 19. His stunning work introduces a new perspective on one of the most popular—if not the queen of—romantic flowers. Meet the talented artist at a free reception on opening day.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Fourth Annual Rites of Spring Music Festival
Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m.

The Rites of Spring Music Festival presents a groundbreaking performance at Castello di Borghese Vineyard. Treat your ears to Johannes Brahm’s “String Sextet No. 1” and Arnold Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night” performed by the nationally acclaimed Vespers String Sextet. Tickets can be purchased online for $25, and at the door for $30.

Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, ritesmusic.org

NFEC EARTH DAY 5K Race/Walk
Sunday, April 28, 8:30 a.m.

Join the North Fork Environmental Council in a race to raise the next generation of eco-warriors. Proceeds from the 5K will provide scholarships for two local graduating seniors that plan to pursue environmental studies in college. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the race, and the fee includes a canvas reusable bag. Day-of sign-ups begin at 8:30 a.m., and the race steps off at 10 a.m.

Indian Island County Park, Cross River Drive (Route 105), Riverhead. earthday5k.itsyourrace.com

