Peeps & Paws: Photos of Easter Fun at Southampton Animal Shelter

    David, age 7, and Jordyn, age 10, enjoy sweet treats from the bake sale

    Kelly Gurdeniz, Ege Gurdeniz and their furbaby Atticus pose with the Easter Bunny

    Angelina, age 12 with Sadie and Melissa Aziz

    Jennifer Fallo, Madison, age 2, Paul Fallo

    Suffolk County Girls Scouts Troop #2402 members: Eden, age 10, Mackenzie, age 10, Hayden, age 6, Caitlyn, age 11, Abigail, age 8

    Ashley and Marin help set up the Easter egg hunt

    The Adoption Coordinators team poses with Declan, age 6

    Robin Preiato, Hazel, age 3, Kevin Greene

    Joseph, an adorable lab mix

    Joseph enjoys a day at Peeps & Paws

    Karen Rotondi with rescue Chloe

    SASF Animal Care team member Jessica Smith with Declan, age 6

    SASF Volunteer & Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Wojtas with Declan, age 6

    Volunteers Jackie, age 16, Olivia, age 14

    Angelina, age 12, with Olive Eue, in her Easter bonnet

    Robert Schonfeld with Bentley

    Bentley waits patiently to have his picture taken with the Easter Bunny

    Ashley, age 9, Dawn Fallo-Volunteer, Liz Martinez-Volunteer, Marin, age 9

    Whitney Tucker, Director of Animal Care and Deborah Whitney, Director of Animal Services

    Maria Cutolo carries Adrian, age 8, to the egg hunt

    Jennifer Sohn, Andrew, age 15, Macie

    Pit bull terrier Stanley is 3 years of age and looking for his forever home

    Lexy, age 15, helps set up the Easter egg hunt for the dogs

    Oreo and his family came to visit for the day and enjoy the egg hunt

    Beautiful pup Jewel is available for adoption

    Adorable labrador retriever and boxer mix Jewel, successfully completed the egg hunt. She is still awaiting her forever home

    Behavior & Training team member Kyle Pelling grabs a quick bite before the egg hunt

    Sammi, Kate McEntee-Director of Adoptions & Fosters, and Darlene Raynor, Behavior & Training team member

    Adoption Coordinator Carissa Guillard

    Rodrigo Portillo with David, age 2, and Natasha, age 8

    Photos

    Peeps & Paws: Photos of Easter Fun at Southampton Animal Shelter

    Check out photos of the 2019 egg hunt for pets and their people.

    Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation held Peeps & Paws, a special Easter egg hunt for pets and their peeps, on Saturday, April 20. Guests enjoyed family and pet photos, shopping the bake sale, a basket raffle and pet Easter baskets. Many SASF pups and kitties were, and still are, available for adoption, and members of Suffolk County Girls Scouts Troop #2402 were even on hand with some delicious Girl Scout Cookies. An eggcellent day was had by all!

