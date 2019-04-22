Peeps & Paws: Photos of Easter Fun at Southampton Animal Shelter

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation held Peeps & Paws, a special Easter egg hunt for pets and their peeps, on Saturday, April 20. Guests enjoyed family and pet photos, shopping the bake sale, a basket raffle and pet Easter baskets. Many SASF pups and kitties were, and still are, available for adoption, and members of Suffolk County Girls Scouts Troop #2402 were even on hand with some delicious Girl Scout Cookies. An eggcellent day was had by all!