Poet Sharon Dolin Is Final Spring Writers Speak Wednesdays Guest

Just in time for National Poetry Month, poet Sharon Dolin is the final guest author in the 2019 spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings at Stony Brook Southampton. Author of six books of poetry, Dolin will read from and talk about her work at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, April 24 in Duke Lecture Hall on the ground floor of Chancellors Hall at the Stony Brook Southampton campus (39 Tuckahoe Road).

Dolin’s most recent book, 2016’s Manual for Living, was preceded by 2012’s Whirlwind and, before that, Burn and Dodge in 2008, which won the 2007 AWP Donald Hall Prize for Poetry. University of Pittsburgh Press published all three poetry books as part of their Pitt Poetry Series, as well as five poetry chapbooks for Dolin.

She also earned a Witter Bynner Fellowship from the Library of Congress, Fulbright scholarship, Pushcart Prize, Drisha Arts Fellowship, PEN/Heim Translation Fund grant, and a Gordon Barber Award from the Poetry Society of America. Dolin teaches poetry workshops at the Unterberg Poetry Center of NYC’s 92nd Street Y and Poets House, and she directs the Center for Book Arts Annual Letterpress Poetry Chapbook Competition in New York City. She also directs and teaches in the international workshop, Writing About Art in Barcelona.

A week after Dolin’s reading, the spring 2019 Writers Speak series will conclude with a showcase reading by Stony Brook Southampton MFA students on Wednesday, May 1.

Writers Speak Wednesdays programs are free and open to the public. The evenings begin with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m. and than a Q&A and book signing.

For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa. You can also visit Writers Speak Wednesdays on Facebook or follow @WritersSpeakWed on Twitter.