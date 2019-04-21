South O’ the Highway

Rogers Waters Reunites with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Onstage in NYC

The former bandmates played “Set the Controls for a Heart of the Sun" at the Beacon Theater.

SOTH Team April 21, 2019

Hamptonite Roger Waters had a historic reunion with former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason onstage at Beacon Theater in New York City on Thursday night, April 18. They played “Set the Controls for a Heart of the Sun” from the band’s second studio album, 1968’s A Saucerful of Secrets, and fan Sean Yox caught the performance on video.

Mason—who was the only member of Pink Floyd to play on all of their studio albums—was at the venue playing with his band A Saucerful of Secrets, named after the 50-year-old record, when Waters appeared onstage. A Saucerful of Secrets plays early Floyd songs, but it’s unlikely anyone expected to see their legendary frontman at the show. As the videographer aptly described it in his YouTube headline: Legendary!

Rogers stayed until the end of the show and enjoyed a bow with the band as the concert concluded.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Derwood Hodgegrass swimming pool
April 20, 2019
234

Derwood Hodgegrass Will Complete 150-Yard Swimming Pool by Summer

Beyonce in
April 19, 2019
79

Beyoncé Releases ‘Homecoming’ Concert Film on Netflix

Alessandro Nivola as Lee Berger on cellphone in
April 18, 2019
110

Alessandro Nivola’s Fake News Thriller ‘Chimerica’ Earns Raves in UK

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ina Garten, Photos: Â©PatrickMcMullan, Daniel Gonzalez
April 17, 2019
135

Who Makes Better Strawberry Shortcake, Gwyneth Paltrow or Ina Garten?