60 Summers Throwback: Dig In to Dan Rattiner’s Many Books

During these past 60 years, I have written more than a dozen books, ranging from Albert Einstein’s Summer Vacation, about the time Einstein rented a house in Southold for the summer in 1939 and other stories, to Ballet Parking—a book of cartoons—to Pushcart Press’s Who’s Here, a series of profiles of the rich and famous with an introduction by George Plimpton, and finally a memoir about my various adventures in the Hamptons over the years called In the Hamptons, published by Random House in 2008 with an introduction by the playwright Edward Albee.

After a wonderful review in The New York Times and good sales, three more “In the Hamptons” memoirs were published, in 2010, 2012 and 2015, introduced, in order, by Alec Baldwin, Walter Isaacson and Barbara Goldsmith. All remain in print today.

