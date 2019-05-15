Dr. Rajeev Fernando of CHIRAJ Hosts Benefit for Sri Lanka Attack Victims

Dr. Rajeev Fernando, founder of the CHIRAJ 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been hard-working and dedicated since his medical school days, but contrary to his infectious personality, he is a certified nerd. He would spend days studying in his room, and nobody would even realize he was there. It’s no surprise that he is among Castle Connoly’s best Infectious Diseases Doctors for the sixth straight year.

Fernando’s ambition to serve the world made Doctors Without Borders a natural career choice. He was always interested in infectious diseases, and, since they’re among the top causes of morbidity and mortality in impoverished countries, joining the effort to stop them was an easy decision.

Among Fernando’s inner circle of friends, he’s known as the James Bond of Medicine. Without blinking an eye he’ll serve in the most hostile circumstances. He served with Doctors Without Borders during the Darfur genocide and after a tsunami in Asia and, most recently, he treated patients in Sri Lanka in an area with active ISIS activity.

CHIRAJ, named after Fernando’s parents Chita and Raj, is now focused on the medical management of refugees arriving by sea to Lesvos Island in Greece, the wellbeing of Zika virus babies and their mothers and the start of a new chapter in Sri Lanka. However, his Visa applications to help with the cholera outbreak in Syria and in Yemen must be lost somewhere in the embassy.

Fernando has supported this organization through personal funds. He’s the type of person that when it comes to helping people of the world, the answer is always yes, before he even hears the question.

Now, the chapters have expanded, and it’s time to open CHIRAJ to the public to assist him. Join him for an evening of love, live jazz and dance, sponsored by 75 Main owner Zach Erdem, on Saturday, May 18, to support the victims from the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The doors of 75 Main (75 Main Street, Southampton) open at 7:30 p.m. and the entry fee at the door is $65, which includes three specialty cocktails. Music will be provided by the Certain Moves trio.

If unable to attend, please donate at chiraj.com.