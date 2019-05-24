Pay Your Respects at East End Memorial Day Services and Parades

Memorial Day weekend isn’t all about fun Hamptons parties and great shopping—quite the contrary—the the whole point of the federal holiday is to honor and remember the American heroes who died fighting for your freedom to spend a carefree weekend on the East End. If it weren’t for their valiant efforts, there’s no telling what the Nazis or Soviet Union or ISIS might’ve done to this country, so the least we can do is take one day to say, “Thank you for your service.” While you can’t say this face to face, you can share the sentiment with your fellow East Enders at these Memorial Day services and parades taking place in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend.

Hamptons

East Quogue

Sunday, May 26 at noon

The East Quogue Fire Department’s parade starts on noon, ending in front of the monument where a guest speaker will hold a service.

East Hampton

Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

The East Hampton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 550 will host a service at Main Beach, followed by a Main Street parade at 10 a.m. A service, featuring guest speakers, will follow the parade on the village green.

Sag Harbor

Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

The Chelberg & Battle American Legion Auxiliary Post 388’s parade begins at the war monument near Mashashimuet Park and Otter Pond and follows along Main Street, stopping at various memorials along the way to Marine Park. There, a small service will be held with guest speaker and Vietnam War Air Force veteran James Laspesa, who will talk about his role in Operation Homecoming, helping American POWs return home.

Southampton

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The Village of Southampton Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events’ parade starts at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street and continues down Jobs Lane toward Agawam Park. A service follows at 11 a.m. with an invocation by the Reverend Sarah Bigwood and a speech by Bill Evans. The event ends with refreshments at the Vets Memorial Hall, 25 Pond Lane.

Hampton Bays

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

American Legion Hand-Aldrich Post 924 will host a Memorial Day service at the post, followed by a parade beginning at the Legion at 55 Ponquogue Avenue, continuing to the intersection of Main Street and turning west toward Good Ground Cemetery. Another short memorial service will follow the parade, where hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

Westhampton Beach

Monday, May 27, 11 a.m.

Join the Westhampton American Legion Post 834 and the community for the opening ceremony of the Ham Andon Memorial Military Park at the Westhampton Beach Marina, 1 Library Avenue.

Quogue

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

The Village of Quogue will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Quogue Fire Department’s Memorial lawn at 117 Jessup Avenue.

North Fork

Orient

Monday, May 27 at 7:30 a.m.

The Orient Fire Department’s parade starts at the Orient Firehouse at 23300 Main Road and follows a path through Tabor Road, Orchard Street, Navy Street, Village Lane to stop at multiple monuments before concluding back at the firehouse, where refreshments will be served.

Greenport

Monday, May 27 at 8 a.m.

Honor guard, village officials, scouts and veterans will march from the Arcade toward Railroad Dock, where a dock service will be held. The Greenport Fire Department at 236 Third Street will offer refreshments after the service.

Shelter Island

Monday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The Shelter Island American Legion and Lions Club will join forces once again to recognize Memorial Day. The Lost Sailor ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and is followed by a parade stepping off the Shelter Island Fire Department at 49 North Ferry Road at 8:30 a.m., which then heads toward the traffic circle. Following a speech by the Legion, the Lions Club will offer burgers, hot dogs, chips and soft drinks on the Youth Center grounds.

Riverhead

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The Combined Veterans of Riverhead begin their annual parade in downtown Riverhead, heading from West Main Street up Roanoke Avenue to the World War II memorial at the Pulaski Street School, where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Southold

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The American Legion Post 803’s parade, led by chair Charles Sanders, steps off the monument at Steamboat Corner on the corner of Main and First street and proceeds down Main Street.

Calverton

Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

The National Cemetery Administration will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the Calverton National Cemetery, located at 210 Princeton Boulevard.