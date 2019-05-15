Hamptons Event Highlights: May 17–19, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, May 17–19, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paws in the Park

Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s (SASF) annual fund-raiser features a fun one-mile hike with or without your canine companion, a DJ, local vendors, face painting, dog agility course, kids scavenger hunt and many more festivities to support local shelter pets. The top fund-raiser will win a fabulous grand prize! Registration is $20 in advance, or $25 on the day of the event.

Red Creek Park, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays. southamptonanimalshelter.com

The Extreme Magic of Eric Wilzig

Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a fun-filled evening of music and magic! American Idol contestant Christiaan Padavan kicks off the night with a stunning musical performance. Then, Wilzig combines an explosive mix of cutting-edge illusions, daring escapes and outrageous stunts to create a magic show unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Rembrandt Screening

Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.

The exhibition hosted by London’s National Gallery and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum was a Rembrandt show without match. Given privileged access to both galleries the film documents this landmark exhibition, whilst interweaving Rembrandt’s life story, with behind-the-scenes preparations at these world famous institutions. Tickets are $15.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Full Flower Moon Hike

Saturday, May 18, 8:30 p.m.

Join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt (FLPG) and the South Fork Natural History Society (SoFo) on a leisurely-paced, one-hour hike through open-field trails. Flowers are abundant everywhere during this time, thus the name of this moon. Participants should meet walk leader and FLPG President Dai Dayton in the SoFo parking lot. This is a free program.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike,

Bridgehampton. sofo.org

CycleNation Hamptons Heart Ride

Sunday, May 19, 7 a.m.

Each rider in the CycleNation Hamptons Heart Ride can choose from a 27-mile, 59-mile or 100-mile bike ride through the heart of the Hamptons. Bike riders and well-wishers will meet in Southampton to help fight stroke and heart disease, two of the leading causes of death in America. Registration is $50, plus a $1,000 fundraising minimum.

Rotations Bicycle Center, 32 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-734-2804, heart.org