Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Receive Trevor Project Award

Married Hamptonites Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be honored at this year’s TrevorLIVE New York gala on Monday, June 17. The Trevor Project hosts the bi-annual gala, which celebrates their mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. Ripa and Consuelos will receive the Trevor Champions Award.

“We’re so excited to honor Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and EY [Ernst & Young] at this year’s TrevorLIVE New York—they remain committed allies to the LGBTQ community at a time when LGBTQ youth need more support than ever, ensuring that they know they are beautiful and deserving of love for who they are,” said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project, in a statement about the event. “Combined with this year’s creative and funny co-hosts, Nicole Byer and Eugene Lee Yang, this year’s TrevorLIVE New York 2019 will help to raise visibility and support for our life-saving work on behalf of LGBTQ young people.”

Ripa and Consuelos are longtime LGBTQ advocates. In 2017, they produced LOGO’s Fire Island, a reality series set in the popular gay resort community off Long Island. Ripa won the 2015 GLAAD Excellence in Media Award, and said during her acceptance speech, “The LGBT community has led the way in treating people like people. Oftentimes, those who are the most discriminated against are the most empathetic and the most inclusive. Quite frankly, I should really give this award to everyone in this room.”

The couple met on the set of ABC’s All My Children, where they played star-crossed lovers. Consuelos currently stars on The CW’s Riverdale as the dastardly Hiram Lodge. The show has been noted for its inclusivity, with several characters who identify as LGBTQ, including the gay Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), his sometimes-boyfriend Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley) and bisexual Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her girlfriend, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). Ripa hosts ABC’s Live! with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest.