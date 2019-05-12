Watch the Trailer for Showtime’s Roger Ailes Series ‘The Loudest Voice’

Amagansett’s Naomi Watts stars in the difficult role of Fox News commentator Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, a seven-part limited series about the rise and fall of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, played by Russell Crowe. The first trailer (above) was released this week and it looks like a compelling, informative drama.

As Showtime explains the series, which is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country, “to understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican party, one must understand Ailes,” who was eventually ousted from the network in 2016 after Carlson sued him with allegations of sexual harassment.

Focusing primarily on the past decade—when it could be argued that Ailes became the GOP’s de facto leader—the series also chronicles defining moments in Ailes’ life, including experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career, and, of course, the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his reign at Fox News to an end.

Much like Christian Bale‘s portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice, Crowe transformed himself to play the portly and much older Ailes, who died in 2017. The show also star Sienna Miller (American Sniper) as Aile’s wife Elizabeth Ailes, Simon McBurney (The Borgias) as Fox News head Rupert Murdoch, Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) as Fox News exec Brian Lewis and Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as sports agent Casey Close.

The Loudest Voice premieres on Showtime later this summer, on Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m.