North Fork Event Highlights: May 17–19, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 17–19, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Tick Borne Disease Educational Symposium

Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

You want to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in the Hamptons, but you need to be aware of ticks and the dangers they pose. Spend the day at an informative symposium, hosted by East End Tick & Mosquito Control and Tick Wise Education in Long Island Aquarium’s Sea Star Ballroom, featuring presentations by leading experts in the field of tick-borne illnesses Dr. Robert Bransfield and Dr. Daniel Cameron, pediatric tick-borne illness expert Dr. Rosalie Greenberg, local Lyme pioneer Dr. Joe Burrascano, activist and author of $lyme Jenna Luché-Thayer and author of Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons Kris Newby.

Enjoy a buffet lunch; see what goodies are being offered by IGeneX Laboratories, 3 Moms Organics and the Peconic Healing Center; and plan to leave with a treasure trove of knowledge about tick-borne illnesses, Lyme testing challenges, new treatments for Lyme disease and more. Registration is $55.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-258-8235, tickwise.org

The Army Exhibit Unit

Friday, May 17, 6 p.m.

The Army Exhibit Unit was formed in 1936 to recreate scenes from military service on canvas and display the paintings for the American public. Al Alexander, Bill Apton, David Ebner, Michael Jacques and David Soloman will discuss their time in the unit and their careers after serving. Their works are on display as part of For Service: The Army Exhibit Reunion. Free admission.

Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org

Peconic Bay Porgy Fishing

Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.

Fish the thick spring run of porgy in Jessup’s Neck with seasoned Peconic Bay fishermen. Chris Jamieson will help registrants gather the tools and necessities needed for the trip and offer a few fishing tips and tricks, then you’ll follow him in your boat to fish for porgy. $20 per boat. All proceeds go to Cornell Cooperative of Suffolk County Marine Division’s FISH initiative.

Strongs Marine, 2400 Camp Mineola Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

Fleece & Fiber Fair

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm and Long Island Yarn and Farm give fairgoers a chance to see and learn how local artisans craft wool and other animal fiber into beautiful finished pieces of clothing and art. Demonstrations include basket weaving, sheep herding, sheep and llama shearing, wool dyeing, needle felting, quilting and more. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids, or $15 for families of four.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

First Annual Furry Fashion Show

Saturday, May 18, noon

Join your fellow animal-lovers for an afternoon of family fun at the North Fork Animal Welfare League’s First Annual Furry Fashion Show.The event features a runway show of dogs and their handlers in fabulous costumes, a delicious lunch, all kinds of beverages and an auction, all to benefit the homeless animals of Riverhead and Southold. Expect plenty of prizes and surprises! Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids.

Private Estate Gardens, 26850 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1811 ext. 1, nfawl.org