North Fork Event Highlights: May 9–11, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 9–11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sam Reider and the Human Hands

Saturday, May 11, 6 & 8 p.m.

The Human Hands is an ensemble of acoustic musicians based in Brooklyn and led by composer, accordionist and pianist Sam Reider. The group will perform two shows in Sylvester Manor’s music room. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. The manor’s farmstand is open for the first time this season from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., so plan to spend the day exploring Shelter Island.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Oh, Sweet Spring! Exhibition

May 9–11, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Richard Doctorow has curated a show that’s ideal for a Mother’s Day visit. The exhibition, on display through June 1, celebrates springtime with a visual and audio cornucopia of music, paintings, pottery, textiles, clothing, feathered hats, floral arrangements and sculptures from Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s collection. Free admission. Also on display is When Women Wore Whales, an exploration of 19th-century whalebone fashion.

Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Julian Marley in Concert

Friday, May 10, 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated heir to the roots reggae throne Julian Marley, son of legend Bob Marley, will light up the Suffolk Theater stage alongside 25-year East End performer Winston Irie this weekend. It’s sure to be an unbelievable show you won’t want to miss! The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. with a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Lectures in History: Alexander Hamilton

Saturday, May 11, 3 p.m.

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library hosts a free lecture about Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers and the subject of the smash Broadway show, Hamilton. The speaker, Professor Bob McCaughley, has taught American History at Barnard College, Columbia University since 1969 and has authored six books.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

A Doll’s House—A New Opera

Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Part of the Rites of Spring Music Festival, rising-star composer Grace Oberhofer presents a new opera based on Henrik Ibsen’s revolutionary play. This mesmerizing production features unnerving marionette-inspired choreography by contemporary dancer Sarah Crane and surreal staging by Allison Benko. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students.

Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. ritesmusic.org