Peconic Family Fun Day at the Children’s Museum of the East End

    CMEE welcome desk

    CMEE welcome desk

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    Laura Flug, Rex age 1, Danielle Capalino

    Laura Flug, Rex age 1, Danielle Capalino

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    Thor Ginsberg of Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc.

    Thor Ginsberg of Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc.

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course

    CMEE mini golf course fun

    CMEE mini golf course fun

    Mini golf fun at CMEE

    Mini golf fun at CMEE

    Keith Urso with Everly age 22 months

    Keith Urso with Everly age 22 months

    Jackson Dodds, owner of Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc.

    Jackson Dodds, owner of Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc.

    Jason Sattler with Benjamin age 18 months

    Jason Sattler with Benjamin age 18 months

    Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc. Jorge Marques and Ivan Hernandez

    Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc. Jorge Marques and Ivan Hernandez

    Jorge Marques and Ivan Hernandez help plant a crepe myrtle

    Jorge Marques and Ivan Hernandez help plant a crepe myrtle

    Jean Dodds, Ivan Hernandez, Oscar Galdamez, Jorge Marques, Sarah Altagra, Thor Ginsberg

    Jean Dodds, Ivan Hernandez, Oscar Galdamez, Jorge Marques, Sarah Altagra, Thor Ginsberg

    CMEE mini golf course rules

    CMEE mini golf course rules

    CMEE Exhibits & Facility Coordinator Sarah Altagra, Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc. Office Manager Jean Dodds

    CMEE Exhibits & Facility Coordinator Sarah Altagra, Jackson Dodds & Company, Inc. Office Manager Jean Dodds

    Kyle age 3, Ian age 5, Keith Carvelas

    Kyle age 3, Ian age 5, Keith Carvelas

    Reshall Shakes White, Campbell age 7, Sawyer age 3

    Reshall Shakes White, Campbell age 7, Sawyer age 3

    Paige Hoyt age 18, Caleigh age 17

    Paige Hoyt age 18, Caleigh age 17

    CMEE family fun

    CMEE family fun

    Jaden age 16 and Elijah age 16 of the Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Jaden age 16 and Elijah age 16 of the Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    CMEE play area

    CMEE play area

    CMEE play area

    CMEE play area

    CMEE play area

    CMEE play area

    Spencer age 2, Laura Garcia

    Spencer age 2, Laura Garcia

    Nina and Coco

    Nina and Coco

    Dylan age 2, Nancy Cherosky

    Dylan age 2, Nancy Cherosky

    Lawrence Donnelly, Fiona age 2

    Lawrence Donnelly, Fiona age 2

    Zelda age 3 and Lisa Lee

    Zelda age 3 and Lisa Lee

    Irene Casey

    Irene Casey

    Ian age 6

    Ian age 6

    Sam Carras, Casey age 2, Meghan Carras, Andrew age 9 months

    Sam Carras, Casey age 2, Meghan Carras, Andrew age 9 months

    Sassan age 2

    Sassan age 2

    Laurie Petroske and Joan Moran of the Peconic Land Trust

    Laurie Petroske and Joan Moran of the Peconic Land Trust

    Mira age 5 with Narcy Rojas

    Mira age 5 with Narcy Rojas

    Outdoor fun at CMEE

    Outdoor fun at CMEE

    Henri age 2, Mike Tremblay

    Henri age 2, Mike Tremblay

    Rob Gettling, Luca age 2, Yvanna Gettling

    Rob Gettling, Luca age 2, Yvanna Gettling

    Susan Baran of Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt

    Susan Baran of Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt

    Charlotte age 7 and Pressly age 5 hold cute chicks

    Charlotte age 7 and Pressly age 5 hold cute chicks

    Sasha age 5

    Sasha age 5

    Miles Todaro of SoFo Environmental Education

    Miles Todaro of SoFo Environmental Education

    Miles Todaro helps children observe what's in the local pond

    Miles Todaro helps children observe what's in the local pond

    Penelope age 6

    Penelope age 6

    Brittany Naumann of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County 4-H STEM Education

    Brittany Naumann of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County 4-H STEM Education

    Easton age 19 months

    Easton age 19 months

    The Helene & Alan Alda Amphitheater at CMEE

    The Helene & Alan Alda Amphitheater at CMEE

    CMEE fun

    CMEE fun

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band with band leader David Elliott

    Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band with band leader David Elliott

    CMEE Educational Director Liz Bard, Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band Leader David Elliott

    CMEE Educational Director Liz Bard, Bridgehampton School's Marimba Band Leader David Elliott

    Visitors heading home after a fun day at CMEE

    Visitors heading home after a fun day at CMEE
    Photos

    Peconic Family Fun Day at the Children’s Museum of the East End

    See the photos from CMEE's 10th annual day of free family fun.

    Peconic Family Fun Day at the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) in Bridgehampton was held Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the ecosystems, estuaries and environments that make the East End so incredibly unique. Families also enjoyed mini golf, games, guided walks, arts & crafts stations, taste testing, workshops with the South Fork Natural History Museum, vegetable and flower planting with Peconic Land Trust, sapling planting with Jackson Dodds & Company, live chicks with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County 4-H STEM Education and music from the Bridgehampton School’s Marimba Band.

    To learn more about CMEE, visit cmee.org.

