Peconic Family Fun Day at the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) in Bridgehampton was held Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the ecosystems, estuaries and environments that make the East End so incredibly unique. Families also enjoyed mini golf, games, guided walks, arts & crafts stations, taste testing, workshops with the South Fork Natural History Museum, vegetable and flower planting with Peconic Land Trust, sapling planting with Jackson Dodds & Company, live chicks with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County 4-H STEM Education and music from the Bridgehampton School’s Marimba Band.

To learn more about CMEE, visit cmee.org.