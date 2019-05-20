South O’ the Highway

ScarJost Forever: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged

Who will sell their Hamptons home?

SOTH Team May 20, 2019
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

After two years of dating, Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson and Montauk’s Colin Jost have made it official—they’re engaged!

Johansson agreed to Jost’s proposal last week, according to multiple media outlets, but the couple made it official with a confirmation from Johansson’s publicist to the Associated Press, though she did not offer a wedding date.

Jost and Johansson met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the show in 2017, during the summer after her divorce to second husband Romain Dauriac (she was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008–2011). Following the show, and some reports of them together, the pair was seen at The Palm in East Hampton and making out at Ditch Plains beach in Montauk over that Fourth of July weekend.

It’s been on ever since.

Johansson and Jost celebrated their betrothal at Blue Hill Stone Barns restaurant last Thursday, May 16 in Pocantico Hills, NY, some 30 miles outside NYC, TMZ reports. They shared the joyous moment, calling family and friends to deliver their news from the restaurant, where Johansson was seen sporting a shiny rock.

Now the real question is, who will sell their Hamptons home? Or will they both divest and buy something together? They were seen touring the residences at Gurney’s not long ago, so who knows?

And the final question: Will it be a Hamptons wedding, like ScarJo’s Avengers costar Gwyneth Paltrow and her hubby Brad Falchuk?

