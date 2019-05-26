Suffolk Theater Gets Ready to Rock the North Fork This Summer

Suffolk Theater, the fabulous dinner theater in Riverhead, has a diverse summer lineup that is sure to thrill those looking for good food and a good show.

The Lovin’ Spoonful hits the stage on Friday, May 31. Known for hits like “(Hot Town) Summer in the City” and “Do You Believe in Magic,” fans of oldies will love these favorites.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger, original lead guitarist of the Doors and songwriter for “Light My Fire,” “Love Her Madly” and “Roadhouse Blues,” performs on Friday, June 7. Grammy nominee Tony Orlando, whose songs “Knock Three Times,” “Candida” and others have been number one hits, takes the stage on Friday, June 14. The Mahoney brothers, who portrayed the Beatles in Broadway’s Beatlemania, will take audiences on a trip through the history of the Fab Four on Friday, June 21. The Chris Robinson Brotherhood returns on Sunday, June 30.

Things continue to heat up in July. Iconic oldies bands The Drifters and The Belmonts get ready to sing some beloved hits like “This Magic Moment” and “Teenager in Love” on Friday, July 5. On Friday, July 12, Jimmie Vaughan, known for bringing blues into pop music, performs. Fans of ABBA shouldn’t miss Mamma Mia! Live On Stage on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

Billy Joel’s original band, The Lords of 52nd Street, perform “Moving Out,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and more on Friday, August 9. The incomparable Art Garfunkel returns to Suffolk Theater on Sunday, August 11, followed by Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones on Saturday, August 17. The Fast Lane Eagles tribute band rocks out on Friday, August 23. Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary performs with folk rock star Melanie on Sunday, August 25. The groovy rock band Jefferson Starship performs on Friday, August 30, and hitmakers Jay & The Americans return to Suffolk Theater on Friday, September 27.

For something other than music, Suffolk Theater has some hilarious comedy. On Saturday, June 15, Long Island Comedy performs Pull My Finger: An Evening of Dad Jokes featuring John Larocchia, Frank Failla, Steve Aleva, David Weiss, Scott Schendlinger and Mick Thomas.

Suffolk Theater features a delectable menu from chef Noah Schwartz, of Noah’s in Greenport.

For tickets and more information on Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, visit suffolktheater.com.