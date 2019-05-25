WHBPAC Belts Showtunes, Rock Music and More This Summer

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is continuing its tradition of high-end, fabulous talent in a lovely East End setting this summer. From Broadway favorites to comedians and rock legends, WHBPAC has planned a summer of exquisite live entertainment.

Kicking off the season at WHBPAC is the divine Jennifer Holliday on Saturday, May 25. The singer/actress skyrocketed to fame while playing Effie White in Broadway’s seminal musical Dreamgirls in 1982, and has been a superstar ever since. Holliday has released nine albums, won two Grammy Awards and a Tony Award. Her signature Dreamgirls song, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” is one of the most beloved showtunes of all time.

Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) and Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy) will perform together on Saturday, June 15. These British songsters, who greatly contributed to the pop scene in the 1960s, now travel together with their combined songbooks, performing hits like “A Summer Song,” “Yesterday’s Gone,” “Woman,” “Lady Godiva,” “A World Without Love” and more. Asher has three Grammy Awards. Listen to their timeless songs and hear the fascinating stories from their illustrious careers.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. takes the WHBPAC stage on Friday, June 21. Wood first came to prominence in 2010, finishing third place on the seventh season of Last Comic Standing. He has been a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show since 2015 and starred in two hour-long specials for the network, Father Figure and Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You. You have also seen Wood on several late-night talk shows, including The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Pitchforks, Duke University’s famed all-male a cappella group, hits WHBPAC on Saturday, June 22. Founded in 1979, they are is Duke University’s oldest a cappella group, with 16 albums released over the years. The Pitchforks have performed the national anthem at NBA games, opened for huge names like Ben Folds, and even sang for the Queen of Jordan. They’re also known for their unique, stirring rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

On Friday, July 5, The Allman Betts Band returns to WHBPAC after their sold-out show in 2018. The Allman Betts Band comprises three sons of The Allman Brothers Band—Devon, Duane and Berry Oakley Jr.—and present both an homage to their fathers and their own unique brand of Southern Rock. Their first self-titled album is being released this year and is produced by Matt Ross-Spang, who has produced for icons such as Elvis Presley.

Broadway and TV star Sutton Foster performs at WHBPAC for the third time on Saturday, July 6. Foster won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002 and Anything Goes in 2011, and has starred on TV Land’s popular Younger since 2015. In addition to Younger, Foster starred on Bunheads in 2012 and appeared on Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

Popular Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux takes the stage on Saturday, July 27. The Fab Faux may sing the Fab Four’s hits, but don’t mistake them for a simple cover band. Founded by Late Show with David Letterman bassist Will Lee, The Fab Faux don’t “impersonate” The Beatles but perform accurate reproductions of their music. They have even performed music The Beatles never played live. You can catch The Fab Faux at either 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

On Sunday, July 28, see the far-out rock band Three Dog Night. From 1969–1975, Three Dog Night had 21 Billboard Top 40 hits. Some of Three Dog Night’s songs include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Black and White” and “Shambala.” Founding members Danny Hutton (on vocals) and Michael Allsup (guitar) are still going strong. Three Dog Night was inducted into The Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2000.

See famed musician Herb Alpert and his wife, talented vocalist Lani Hall, on Friday, August 2. Alpert, best known for Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, has sold more than 72 million albums worldwide. Hall was a member of Sérgio Mendes’ Brasil ’66, and film fans have heard her sing the James Bond theme song “Never Say Never Again.” Alpert and Hall married in 1973 and have performed together ever since.

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot plays on Saturday, August 10. Setzer, known for both his rockabilly and swing revival roots, is a three-time Grammy Award winner who founded two wildly successful bands, The Stray Cats and the 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra. He has recorded six studio albums since his debut in the late 1970s and shows no signs of slowing down.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets and more information, call 631-288-1500 and visit whbpac.org.