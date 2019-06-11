Mattituck Strawberry Festival: Eat, Play, Ride and More on the North Fork

No fruit represents summer on the East End more than strawberries, and the North Fork is celebrating all things strawberries at the 65th Annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival this weekend, June 13–16!

Marking the strawberry harvest’s peak, when the berries are big, red and bursting with flavor, the festival brings the community together, along with visitors from all over, to enjoy four days of strawberry mania. It’s the ultimate gathering for eating a wide array of strawberry delights and participating in lots of fun activities.

Chow down on some sweet strawberry shortcake, taste decadent chocolate-covered strawberries or try them any way you like while grooving to live music and shopping for items from arts and craft vendors. Festival-goers can also hop onto carnival rides, eat non-strawberry foods from around the world, and even watch a fireworks display after dark on Thursday, Friday and Saturday—so don’t forget your lawn chair.

Among the weekend’s many big moments, this year’s Strawberry Queen will be crowned at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, followed by a strawberry shortcake eating contest at 5 p.m.

Much of the Strawberry Festival is free, thanks to the generous volunteers, but all paid activities, such as rides, benefit the Mattituck Lions and advance their year-round community service efforts, helping dozens of local community and non-profit organizations.

Schedule

Thursday, June 13

5 p.m. Hulling starts (volunteers welcome – free admission for hullers)

6:30–10:30 p.m. Carnival (Admission $6, free for children under 5)

9:15 p.m. “Lite” Fireworks Show at (weather permitting)

Friday, June 14

5–11 p.m. Carnival (Admission $6, free for children under 5, Pay-one-price ride bracelet: $30)

7–11 p.m. Eagle River Band performs

10 p.m. “Great” Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m.–11 p.m. Carnival (Admission $6, free for children under 5; Pay-one-price ride bracelet: $30 5 p.m. to close, $50 all day)

12–3 p.m. Aqua Cherry performs

3 p.m. Strawberry Queen crowned

5 p.m. Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest

7:15–10:15 p.m. Spectrum performs

10:15 p.m. “Grand Finale” Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Sunday June 16

Carnival 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Admission $6, free for children under 5, Pay-one-price ride bracelet: $30)

No admission charge for fathers on Father’s Day when accompanied by paid child

11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. Nature Nick performs

12:30–2:30 p.m. Jester Jim performs

4 p.m. 2019 Big Bucks winners announced

Learn more about the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, including how to volunteer, at mattituckstrawberryfestival.org.