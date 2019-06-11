Alec Baldwin’s ‘Match Game’ Returns for Season 5 Wednesday

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin returns to prime time television this week for Season 5 of ABC’s Match Game, premiering this Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m..

Baldwin serves as host and executive producer of the sixth iteration of the game show, notorious for raunchy humor and big name celebrity panelists. The fourth season included guest appearances from Saturday Night Live stalwarts Keenan Thompson and Michael Che, At Home with Amy Sedaris’ Amy Sedaris and East Ender and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski.

Match Game Season 5, which promises contestants a chance to earn points and prizes by answering fill-in-the-blank questions and attempting to match replies with six celebrity panelists, is sure to bring lots of laughs. The while the show is known for its zany, off-the-wall humor, Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter that the underlying integrity of the game show is something they take very seriously. “Giving away money for a competition on a TV show, that has to be legit. Everyone who is on here is examined by the producers,” the two-time Emmy winner explained. “We had one actor who took out his card to redo it after it was dropped in the slot, and they shut the show down for five minutes to say to him you really can’t do that.”

In related Baldwin news, the former 30 Rock star has recently backpedaled on comments regarding portraying President Donald Trump in future episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Although Baldwin initially and definitively said he felt “so done” with the impression in a recent profile forUSA Today, noting he was in favor of spending time with family and channeling his political energy into working on voter registration, Baldwin told TVLine on Monday that he would continue the character as a favor to fellow Hamptonite and SNL’s creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne is my dear friend and [SNL] is like another home to me,” the Oscar nominated actor said, “so if they want me to do it, I probably will.”

A new Comedy Central roast of Baldwin will tape this summer and air at a date to be determined this fall.