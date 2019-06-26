Harbor Market & Kitchen chef and owner Paul Del Favero is a highly accomplished chef, trained in France. Del Favero earned the first Michelin star awarded in Las Vegas. Meet Del Favero and try his cuisine at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Saturday, June 29.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Good eats.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My mom, Picasso and Obama. The meal would be simple fare—grilled fish, roasted veggie and good wine.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Spaghetti and meatballs, my mom’s recipe.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to play golf.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

A customer brought in their own food for me to prepare.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Frozen margarita with cactus pear.

What talent would you most like to have?

Being able to sing.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Hot dogs from Walter’s. It brings back childhood memories.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Dinner with my wife at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Getting a Michelin star in Las Vegas.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Teaching.

For more on Harbor Market & Kitchen, visit harbormarket.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.