Chef Terrance Brennan of Brennan Group Hospitality will be at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Saturday, June 29 at Topping Rose House. Brennan, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, has opened many restaurants throughout the New York area.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Farms.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

The dish I am preparing at the moment, and yes, I love to eat it, as well!

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

All the artisans, farmers, fishermen and purveyors who provide me with extraordinary products.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Seafood!

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Skiing, tennis, self-development, health.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Gin martini with a twist.

What talent would you most like to have?

To be able to play the guitar.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Pizza—love it.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My children.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Mise en place, clean and organize first.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Hard-to-get staff, housing crisis.

For more on Brennan Group Hospitality, visit terrancebrennan.com. For tickets and more information on Dan’s Taste of Summer, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.