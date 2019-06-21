East End Kids Event Highlights: June 21–22, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, June 21–22, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

The Buzz About Pollinators

Saturday, June 22 10 a.m.

Celebrate Pollinator Week at Quogue Wildlife Refuge and learn all about butterflies and bees. This program will include a short presentation, a walk through our Pollinator Garden and a workshop where participants will decorate their own bee and butterfly drinking station to take home. This free program is intended for ages 5–12, and reservations are required. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and smocks must be brought from home.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

The Jackson Pollock Experience Art Workshop

Friday, June 21, 10 a.m.

Families with children age four and up can join Mannix Studio of Art for a guided tour of the Pollock-Krasner House. The adventure concludes with a hands-on action painting workshop to make something great to take home. The class is $40, which includes one canvas panel and painting supplies.​

Pollock-Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Free Family Movie Night: Christopher Robin

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Now a family man living in London, Christopher receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends and, ultimately, helps Christopher rediscover the joy of life. This event is free, and open seating begins at 7:30 p.m.

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. southbaychurchli.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Crime Lab

Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m.

Participants investigate a “crime scene” using the techniques of fingerprinting, chromatography and various clues for an exciting and challenging experience. Children will make a fingerprint card to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Tie-Dye T-shirt Time

Saturday, June 22, 3 p.m.

Children in grades 2–5 are invited to bring a white t-shirt and get ready for some tie-dying fun! Weather permitting, the program will take place outside. Dress for mess and wear sunscreen. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org