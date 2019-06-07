East End Kids Event Highlights: June 7–10, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, June 7–10, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

2019 Spring Performing Arts Festival

Saturday, June 8, 3–7 p.m.

The event showcases the beautiful music, song and dance of different Asian cultures. You’ll be captivated by the exotic instruments, the proficiency of the musicians and dancers and the exquisite costumes. Bring the kids so the whole family can participate in workshops, meet the performers and enjoy the “Taste of Asia.” Tickets are $20, kids $10.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, June 7, 6–9 p.m.

The best block party in Mattituck is back for its fifth season. Enjoy artisanal food, craft beverages, live music and the North Fork’s finest goods. Local shops and restaurants will be open late, with special deals at local eateries, including Mattitaco, North Fork Donut Company, Love Lane Market and others. Bring the whole family for a night of family fun. Free admission.

Various Mattituck locations, Love Lane and Pike Street, Mattituck. facebook.com/firstfridaysonlovelane

Parachute Playtime

Saturday, June 8, 10:30 a.m.

Sing, laugh and play with the parachute to songs and rhymes everyone knows and loves. Weather permitting, the group will play outside, so sunscreen is advised. No registration required. The group is intended for children 2–5 years with a guardian.

Science Saturday Workshop: Optical Conclusions

Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m.

Explore the fascinating science of how we perceive light. Experiment with lenses, prisms and spectrometers to learn how light can be reflected, refracted and filtered. Build your own kaleidoscope to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Music Together by the Dunes

Monday, June 10, 10:45–11:30 a.m.

Children hearing music, moving to it and, above all, they love making it! A Music Together class is a fun, casual and interactive way to help develop your child’s musical growth, while supporting physical, social, emotional and cognitive growth as well. $35 drop-ins.

Dance Centre of the Hamptons, 10 Mitchell Road, Westhampton Beach. 800-728-2692, mtbythedunes.com