Gwyneth Paltrow Didn’t Know She Was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

The Goop founder had no idea she filmed a scene for the Marvel blockbuster.

June 7, 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in several Marvel films over the years as put-upon Stark Industries exec/Iron Man’s (played by fellow Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr.) love interest Pepper Potts. You’d be forgiven for forgetting some of her smaller Marvel movie moments—Paltrow certainly has! While filming director Jon Favreau’s new Netflix cooking series with chef Roy Choi, The Chef Show, Paltrow heard—for the first time, apparently—that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“What is this TV show for?” Paltrow asks Favreau and Choi during the clip, which Netflix social media manager Jarett Wieselman (@Jarettsays) posted to Twitter on Friday. Favreau explains that his idea for the series came about when they were filming Spider-Man: Homecoming (Favreau plays Happy Hogan in the film), and Paltrow is incredulous. “We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow maintains, until Favreau corrects her and mentions the scene she filmed. “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

This is not the first time Paltrow has admitted to not being up-to-date on her Marvel movies. During the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Paltrow noted that she hadn’t seen any of the previous Avengers films, despite having appeared in the first entry in the series.

Paltrow most recently played Pepper in Avengers: Endgame, in which the character fought alongside Iron Man against the intergalactic menace Thanos (Josh Brolin). Endgame marked her seventh and presumably final turn in the role, having debuted in the very first Marvel Studios film, Iron Man, which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Check out the clip above and watch The Chef Show on Netflix. See the scene below for proof that Paltrow is definitely in Spider-Man Homecoming, not that anyone but her thought otherwise.

