South O’ the Highway

Hamptons Celebs Celebrate Father’s Day on Instagram: Hilaria Baldwin, Jimmy Fallon and More

Keeping up with the Hamptons’ most famous fathers!

Harrison Furey June 17, 2019
Proud father Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and their kids
Proud father Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and their kids, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Each year, Father’s Day provides an annual opportunity to celebrate fatherhood and tell our fathers how much we love them. Anyone with an Instagram account knows this celebratory mood flooded our feeds with loving odes to dad on Sunday. Whether they were honoring their own fathers, celebrating being a father, or giving props to the fathers of their kids, Hamptons stars like Amagansett’s Hilaria Baldwin, Montauker Julianne Moore and Sag Harbor’s Andy Cohen—who enjoyed his first Father’s Day this year—were no exception to this trend.

Check out this weekend’s posts from your favorite East Enders, and follow Dan’s Papers (@danspapers) on Instagram!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy #FathersDay! 💙 📸@myrnasuarezphoto

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Father’s Day to the guy who shows me every day what it is to be a great parent. #daddy #bart #bigsmooth #bbear

A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s Father’s Day and this man used to have a strong style game. Happy Father’s Day to all!

A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Father’s Day 💗

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My dad still holds me like this. Love you dad! #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Sarah Jessica Parker, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
June 16, 2019
136

Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Love in New ‘Divorce’ Season 3 Trailer

Steven Spielberg on white with countdown TV
June 15, 2019
116

Steven Spielberg Writing TV Show That Can Only Be Viewed at Night

Julianne Moore
June 14, 2019
102

Julianne Moore to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Mariska Hargitay
June 13, 2019
229

Mariska Hargitay Talks New Film ‘Emanuel’