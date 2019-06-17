Each year, Father’s Day provides an annual opportunity to celebrate fatherhood and tell our fathers how much we love them. Anyone with an Instagram account knows this celebratory mood flooded our feeds with loving odes to dad on Sunday. Whether they were honoring their own fathers, celebrating being a father, or giving props to the fathers of their kids, Hamptons stars like Amagansett’s Hilaria Baldwin, Montauker Julianne Moore and Sag Harbor’s Andy Cohen—who enjoyed his first Father’s Day this year—were no exception to this trend.
My first Father’s Day! Happy Dad’s Day, everybody. I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben. And I need to ask: If a woman is willing to provide the gift of life to a man like me, or a couple struggling with infertility, why should the government be able to tell her what she can do with her body? It’s past time to end NY’s ban on surrogacy & pass the Child-Parent Security Act. If you’re in NY State please call your Assemblyperson and ask them to end the surrogacy ban this week! #ModernFamiliesNY
I really struggled with which of these photo gems to post😬…I’m definitely gonna have to put some more in my stories because the kids and their farm tools are EPIC 😂. And obviously Alec being Alec surrounded by toddlers and sticks 🤣. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in my life and especially this man who made me a mama. We love you and are lucky to have you @alecbaldwininsta ❤️
It’s Father’s Day and this man used to have a strong style game. Happy Father’s Day to all!
My dad still holds me like this. Love you dad! #HappyFathersDay