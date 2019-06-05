Jennifer Lopez, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Win Big at the CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored the most fabulous among us at the annual CFDA Awards on Monday, June, 3. Top American fashion designers and celebrities, several of them East Enders, met at the Brooklyn Museum to find out who would be taking home the coveted awards for Fashion Icon, Accessories Designer, Womenswear Designer, Menswear Designer, Emerging Designer and a bevy of other categories.

After dazzling photographers in a vermilion, two-piece Ralph Lauren ensemble alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Water Mill superstar Jennifer Lopez graciously accepted the Fashion Icon Award. She was overwhelmed with emotion as she gave her acceptance speech and teared up when reminiscing about her humble beginnings in the Bronx.

East End regulars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won the Accessory Designer of the Year award for their fashion label, The Row, making this the third time they’ve won this award and the sixth time they’ve been nominated. They beat out Jennifer Fisher, Virgil Abloh, Tabitha Simmons and Telfar Clemens for the award. Interestingly, this is the first year since 2014 that didn’t also receive a nomination for Womenswear Designer.

The Womenswear Designer of the Year award went to NYC-based Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell. The losing nominees were Marc Jacobs, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Rosie Assoulin and Sander Lak. Winner of the Menswear Designer of the Year award was Rick Owens of California. He bested the likes of Mike Amiri, Virgil Abloh, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Thom Browne. Emily Adams Bode took home the award for Emerging Designer of the Year for her fashion label, Bode, beating out Beth Bugdaycay, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein and Sarah Staudinger.

Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton won the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, while Bob Mackie received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. The Founder’s Award went to Carine Roitfeld, and the Media Award to Vogue editor Lynn Yaeger. The Positive Change Award was given to Eileen Fisher, and the Board of Directors’ Tribute Award was placed into the plastic hands of Barbie.

Though no awards were given for fierce red carpet looks, East Enders Brooke Shields, Michael Kors, Anna Wintour, Donna Karan and Tory Burch blew photographers away with their impressive ensembles.