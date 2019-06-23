Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Love Life in New Tour Video

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez opened up about her love life in Making the It’s My Party Tour: Showtime—a new webisode of her ongoing Making the It’s My Party Tour video series—on YouTube last week.

Of her three previous marriages—to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003) and Marc Anthony (2004-2014)—the singer said, “It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely. And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes. It’s a bad reason to get married…The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.” Lopez is currently engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

According to Architectural Digest, the couple recently sold their plush Park Avenue condo for $17.5 million, just one year after buying it together for $15.3 million in March of 2018. JLo and A-Rod sold the place in order to get something larger to accommodate their large, soon-to-be blended family.

On Thursday, Lopez posted another webisode, Making The It’s My Party Tour: It’s Emme’s Party, featuring her 11-year-old daughter with Anthony, Emme, speaking about performing in front of 20,000 people with her mom. “When I was little I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore,” Emme says in the video. “I’ve done this before,” she adds, recalling her appearance in a school play, though she admitted, “not like this.”

Expect more Making The It’s My Party Tour videos on Lopez’s YouTube channel, here. Her It’s My Party Tour started on June 7 as a summer-long celebration of her 50th birthday, which falls on July 24. The tour hits NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Learn more at jenniferlopez.com.