North Fork Event Highlights: June 21–23, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, June 21–23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sunset Beach Cocktail Party

Friday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of summer 2019 with a cocktail party at Sunset Beach in support of the 62nd annual Shelter Island Fireworks on July 13. Passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, fabulous raffle prizes, live music and a breath-taking sunset make this one of the most enticing to hit Shelter Island this summer. Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door.

Sunset Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. shelterislandfireworks.com

Mattituck Madness Fishing Tournament

June 21–23, Times Vary

The third annual Strong’s Marine fishing competition consists of 41 hours of fishing, two weight stations, tons of fluke and striped bass and no boundaries. Registration is $200 per boat in advance, or $250 at the Captain’s Meeting that kicks off the competition on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Pace’s Dockside. A family-friendly BBQ concludes the event on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Strong’s Water Club & Marina, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

Long Live The Beatles

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

This incredible journey back to the British Invasion features the Mahoney Brothers, the last group to portray the Beatles in Broadway’s legendary Beatlemania. From the look and charisma to the vocals and instrumentation, the Mahoney Brothers perfectly capture the Beatles essence that fans fell in love with. Tickets are $45. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Brewster House Escape Room

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

History meets mystery as guests journey hundreds of years into the past to uncover clues and unravel riddles about the legendary Culper Spy Ring, the Revolutionary War and more in this family-friendly day of challenges. Prizes include tasty Colonial treats. Four sessions take place throughout the day, and registration is required. Admission is $7 and $5 for children.

The Brewster House, 18 Runs Road, Setauket-East Setauket. 631-751-2244, wmho.org

Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, June 22, 4:15 p.m.

This weekly insightful two-hour narrated cruise includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light with a guided tour and a chance to ring the lighthouse bell. Be sure to arrive at the Museum 3o minutes before departure at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $50; $40 for seniors, veterans and military; and $30 for children ages 3–15. Inclement weather cancels.

East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Sing the Sea Concert

Sunday, June 23, 1:30 p.m.

Stephen Sanfilippo has been described as a true Renaissance man. With a PhD in History from Stony Brook University and his experience as an Assistant Professor for Maritime History at Maine Maritime Academy, he’ll branch out in exploration of another passion—maritime music. Tickets to the concert are $5 and $10 per family.

Horton Point Lighthouse Nautical Museum, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. southoldhistoricalsociety.org