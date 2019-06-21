Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is hosting their 10th annual Unconditional Love Dinner Dance this Saturday, June 22 under the tents at Wickapogue and Old Town Roads. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner catered by East Quogue’s Stone Creek Inn. Dancing to live music by Elan Artists Nation will follow the meal. Both live and silent auctions will boast such prizes as group golf outings on the East End and stays at five-star hotels in Europe.

Philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff is chairing the event, with help from a Host Committee including Antonella Bertello, Amy Cosman, Missy Hargraves, Sharon Kerr a­nd Randi Schatz. Kate McEntee serves as Shafiroff’s Junior Chair, and Kingsley Crawford, Jenny Dwork and Merritt Piro are junior co-chairs. Gregory D’Elia is the evening’s emcee.

Proceeds from the Unconditional Love Dinner Dance support care for some 5,000 animals at Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation each year. The shelter has an open admissions policy meaning that they house animals of any breed, physical or medical condition, special needs or age.

Along with facilitating adoptions of down-on-their-luck and senior dogs, SASF rescues pets of all kinds to adopt at the shelter, including guinea pigs, cats and more. The no-kill organization also provides low-cost mobile veterinary care throughout the area, as well as animal training classes and offer educational talks on humane animal care at local schools.

To help SASF to continue to find forever homes for pets on Long Island, purchase tickets on their website, with special rates available to guests ages 35 or younger. The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation also accepts donations year-round with options ranging from pet sponsorship to sending them food or toys from their Amazon wishlist.

Learn more at southamptonanimalshelter.com.