Adventure Time: Seek Thrills Low and High in the Hamptons

While languishing on beautiful beaches, shopping and sightseeing all have their appeal, sometimes we all could use a shot of adrenaline. Get your heart rate up in the deep sea or open sky, or take a flight high above the ocean’s depths. Plan ahead to try all three of these East End adventure experiences and earn ultimate bragging rights few could match and none can deny.

Sea Turtle Charters

This well-oiled charter out of Montauk’s Westlake Marina (352 Westlake Drive) offers a variety of exciting undersea excursions for divers of all levels. Join Captain Chuck Wade on the Sea Turtle and head out to deeper waters where you and a friend can jump into the chum slick for a thrilling shark cage dive. Encounter blue sharks and mako—and possibly mahi-mahi, tuna, whales, ocean sunfish, porpoise and sea turtles—up close through the safety of an anodized aluminum cage.

For more seasoned divers, the Sea Turtle is also available for a wide range of shipwreck dives and free-dive spearfishing, or even combination trips where guests can enjoy more than one activity. Wade’s boat is also available for private cage dive charters targeting more elusive species, such as great white, hammerhead and thresher sharks. To appreciate these beautiful predators or explore sunken history lost to the mere mortals on land, call 631-335-6323 or visit seaturtlecharters.com.

Montauk Parasail

Another adventure on The End, requiring much less time, Montauk Parasail will take individuals or pairs on a high-flying tour of Long Island’s easternmost point. Starting out of Star Island Yacht Club and Marina (59 Star Island Road), flights provide breathtaking, unforgettable views of the Montauk Lighthouse, Block Island, the North Fork and Gardiners Bay. Book a GoPro or picture package to capture images usually left to drones, including a bird’s eye view of local sea life, or try an adults-only sunset cruise over Montauk Harbor. Call 631-377-1831 or visit montaukparasail.com.

Skydive Long Island

Often, the most hair-raising endeavors require a bit more planning and effort. Located in Shirley (135 Dawn Drive), Skydive Long Island is about 30 minutes west of Southampton, but we’d travel 10 times that distance for such a euphoric experience. Visitors begin the day with a short but informative safety and prep course, before pairing with a highly capable and qualified professional tandem jump instructor. After liftoff, when the plane is well above the clouds, you’ll be securely strapped to your instructor, who will then lead your jump out of the plane, dropping into a free fall like nothing you’ve ever felt.

Then, once your chute is deployed and the ride slows down, jumpers enjoy incomparable views of Long Island Sound, both East End forks, Westhampton Beach, the Atlantic Ocean, Smith Point County Park, the Fire Island National Seashore and, on especially clear days, even Montauk and New York City. Document the moment with photo and video packages so you can brag to friends and relive the momentous day. For more information, call 631-208-3900 and visit skydivelongisland.com.