Showtime’s Final Season of ‘The Affair’ Premieres Sunday, August 25

Showtime has finally released a date for The Affair Season 5 premiere! The Montauk-set drama returns for its final season this summer, on Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m.

The Golden Globe-winning series—created by WGA Award-winning playwright, writer, executive producer and showrunner Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment)—has some major new twists as we enter a world without Alison (Ruth Wilson), who died in Season 4. And, after much speculation this year, Vanity Fair recently confirmed Montauk local Cole Lockhart (Joshua Jackson) will not appear in Season 5. Showtime’s announcement for the premiere date didn’t mention the character at all, but we assume we’ll at least learn his fate before the series concludes.

Dominic West returns as Noah Solloway and Maura Tierney is back as his ex-wife Helen. Other cast members include Sanaa Lathan, who was introduced as Noah’s new love interest Janelle Wilson—the principal at the school where he teaches—in Season 4, and True Blood star Anna Paquin as Cole and Alison’s now-adult daughter Joanie, who tries to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother many years after her tragic murder at the hands of Ben (Ramon Rodriguez).

New guest stars in Season 5 include Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose), Claes Bang (who starred with Dominic West in The Square) and Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It), with Russell Hornsby (Fences) returning.

According to Showtime, Season 5 will chronicle the aftermath of last season’s horrific events and find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices—as they realize that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past. Helen begins the season involved in an intoxicating new affair with a charismatic movie star (played by Bang), who offers to give her everything she’s been missing. At the same time, Noah has to swallow his pride and his jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets a sequence of events in motion that brings them both to their knees.

Meanwhile, adult Joanie’s investigation into her mother’s death brings the whole story full circle.

In addition to West, Tierney and Paquin, Season 5 series regulars include Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand as Noah and Helen’s children, Whitney and Trevor Solloway. Omar Metwally (as Dr. Vik Ullah, Helen’s husband who we assumed would die of cancer), Emily Browning (Helen’s free-spirited neighbor Sierra, who gets pregnant with Vik’s child), John Doman (as Helen’s writer father Bruce Butler), Kathleen Chalfant (Helen’s mother Margaret Butler), Max Fowler (Wolf Hall), Michael Braun, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano will also guest star.

Keep an eye on DansPapers.com for more info on The Affair Season 5 as we learn it.