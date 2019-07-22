Billie Eilish Performs at Shelter Island Chanel Pop-Up

The French fashion house Chanel set up shop on the shores of Shelter Island last week. In partnership with the Sunset Beach boutique hotel and restaurant, Chanel opened a “pop-up yacht club” to celebrate the relaunch of their iconic J12 watch. A yacht club may seem like a strange way to celebrate a timepiece so generally incompatible with water, but, in fact, the J12 watch was designed for J-Class yacht racing and is thusly water-resistant.

Chanel billed the one-weekend only shop, which opened on July 17, as their re-imagination of the yacht club, and of island living. This re-imagining included an intimate, acoustic concert by the famously edgy songstress Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell on Saturday. Her first-ever visit to Sunset Beach, was enjoyed with a broken foot wrapped in a Chanel scarf after an accident on a flight of stairs.

After dropping anchor, a dinner was enjoyed by Phoebe Tonkin, Soo Joo Park, Maude Apatow, Camila Morrone, Pom Klementieff, Poppy Delevingne, Gucci Westman and Rachel Zoe, among others. Sunset Beach was packed with people hoping to capture their moment as nouveau-riche, taking photos alongside monochromatic, logo-embossed umbrellas, surfboards, floats, badminton sets and chairs. The pop-up also took over the hotel’s boutique, setting up a lounge with board games and a wine garden.

The double-masted boat moored off the yacht club was in stark contrast to the single-masted J-Class racing yachts which inspired the original design of the J12 watch. Despite this small discrepancy, a yacht is a yacht, and the J12 Yacht Club was a dream come true for sailors and watch aficionados alike.