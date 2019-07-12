East End Kids Event Highlights: July 13–14, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, July 13–14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

BNB Hamptons Youth Triathlon

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 a.m.

The Hamptons Youth Triathlon, designed with safety in mind, challenges youth ages 10–17 to an open water swim in shallow water, a bike ride through a mostly flat path and a run on a closed course. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Noyack-Long Beach Road and continues north through North Haven. Funds raised benefit i-tri.

Triathlon starting zone, 1001 Noyack-Long Beach Road, Noyack. itrigirls.org/youth-triathlon

Stevens Puppets Presents Rumpelstiltskin

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.

Rumplestiltskin is a fast paced, action filled, rhyming rendition of the classic tale, following the Miller as he weaves a web of lies to convince the King that his daughter can spin straw into gold. Couple that with the Stevens Puppets touch of humor and authenticity and you get one of the most highly rated, happily pleasing marionette programs ever. This is a part of Goat on a Boat at Bay Street Theater.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Movies at the Library: Lilo and Stitch

Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Enjoy watching the beloved Disney classic Lilo and Stitch on the big screen at the library. Popcorn will be provided, but guests must bring their own drinks. Children younger than 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free, and no registration required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Floating

Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Why do ships float? Find out for yourself with hands-on activities using a water tank. Assemble a Cartesian diver to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Create and Photograph Clay Animals with Ruby Jackson

Sunday, July 14, 2 p.m.



Join artist Ruby Jackson for a fun session creating tiny animals out of Sculpey clay and then photographing them with your smart phones in our mini photo studio. The workshop lasts up to three hours long and is open to all people five years and older. Registration is $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org