As seemingly everyone on the internet is posting photos of their future selves through the FaceApp on social media, Hamptonite duo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are having a little fun. Ripa posted a photo of her hubby on Instagram, saying “#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon #babyface #daddy.”

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of ABC’s now-defunct soap opera All My Children, where their characters, Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, were a popular couple. While Ripa and Consuelos’s courtship appears to have been smooth, Hayley and Mateo’s romance was pretty epic. Here’s a quick rundown of what Hayley and Mateo went through before living happily ever after:

Hayley met Mateo during her unhappy marriage to Alec McIntyre, a con artist who was out for her inheritance. After Hayley was kidnapped by Mateo’s jealous old friend Tanner, Mateo rescued her from a cave and the two married at her bedside in the hospital. Life was more-or-less happy for them (give or take a few explosions and comas) until Mateo’s heretofore unknown first wife Raquel showed up with his long-lost son, Max. After Raquel was exposed as a schemer and left town, Hayley had to deal with her nutty mother Arlene, then went nutty herself after Arlene was falsely presumed dead, thinking she was her mother, but that was only for a short time. Mateo was then blackmailed by a mysterious drug kingpin named Proteus (who turned out to be elderly socialite Vanessa Bennett in one of the more “huh?” twists in the show’s history), but became a double agent and helped bring down the whole operation. Hayley then got pregnant and the two had a son, Lorenzo, before leaving town and starting over.

In real life, Ripa and Consuelos have three children, Lola Grace, Michael Joseph and Joaquin Antonio. There have been no presumed deaths, drug lords or multiple personalities.