NBC’s Lauren Scala Hosts Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2019 Saturday

Dan’s Hamptons Media is pleased to announce that NBC anchor Lauren Scala will be the emcee of 2019’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks this Saturday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox.

Scala is known for her traffic reports on WNBC’s early morning show Today in New York as well as her feature stories for the station’s daily lifestyle show New York Live, and from her dining segments on Taxi TV’s Backseat Bites. Her work has led her to appear in hundreds of videos filmed all over New York, from the city’s most interesting new eateries and fitness trendsetters, to Broadway’s backstage (for her “In the Wings” segments on NBC’s New York Nonstop), to meeting musicians, scoping out venues and much more. Scala also hosted the official broadcast of the 52nd Annual New York Emmy Awards in 2009, and she is a proud member of New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT).

“I’m really excited to serve as the emcee of this year’s Taste of Two Forks!” Scala said. “As a Long Island native and foodie, it’s a real honor to participate in an event that showcases some of the best in food and drink from both the North and South forks. The East End is undoubtedly home to some of the most beautiful scenery on the Island, but it’s also an exceptional dining destination and I’m looking forward to getting a taste of it all on Saturday night.”

The 9th annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, kicking off this Saturday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox (19 Horsemill Lane) in Bridgehampton, features top chefs from 40 restaurants, and winemakers from some 20 vineyards serving the Hamptons and North Fork’s finest, alongside creations by local artisan purveyors, premium beer and spirits, the most breathtaking VIP lounge in the Hamptons and music by DJ Phresh. General Admission is from 7:30–10 p.m. VIP access includes early entry beginning at 6:30 p.m., admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more!

For tickets and more information on Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and all our Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.