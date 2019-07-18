South O’ the Highway

NBC’s Lauren Scala Hosts Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2019 Saturday

Join the Long Island native and foodie at Fairview Farm at Mecox on July 20.

SOTH Team July 18, 2019
Lauren Scala headshot
Lauren Scala, Photo: Courtesy Agency 21

Dan’s Hamptons Media is pleased to announce that NBC anchor Lauren Scala will be the emcee of 2019’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks this Saturday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox.

Scala is known for her traffic reports on WNBC’s early morning show Today in New York as well as her feature stories for the station’s daily lifestyle show New York Live, and from her dining segments on Taxi TV’s Backseat Bites. Her work has led her to appear in hundreds of videos filmed all over New York, from the city’s most interesting new eateries and fitness trendsetters, to Broadway’s backstage (for her “In the Wings” segments on NBC’s New York Nonstop), to meeting musicians, scoping out venues and much more. Scala also hosted the official broadcast of the 52nd Annual New York Emmy Awards in 2009, and she is a proud member of New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT).

“I’m really excited to serve as the emcee of this year’s Taste of Two Forks!” Scala said. “As a Long Island native and foodie, it’s a real honor to participate in an event that showcases some of the best in food and drink from both the North and South forks. The East End is undoubtedly home to some of the most beautiful scenery on the Island, but it’s also an exceptional dining destination and I’m looking forward to getting a taste of it all on Saturday night.”

The 9th annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, kicking off this Saturday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox (19 Horsemill Lane) in Bridgehampton, features top chefs from 40 restaurants, and winemakers from some 20 vineyards serving the Hamptons and North Fork’s finest, alongside creations by local artisan purveyors, premium beer and spirits, the most breathtaking VIP lounge in the Hamptons and music by DJ Phresh. General Admission is from 7:30–10 p.m. VIP access includes early entry beginning at 6:30 p.m., admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more!

For tickets and more information on Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and all our Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Lady Kitty Spencer
July 17, 2019
57

Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Visits the Hamptons

Jimmy Fallon delivers his Tonight Show monologue about the NYC blackout on Monday, July 15
July 16, 2019
71

Jimmy Fallon’s NYC Blackout Monologue Lights Up Televisions

Mariska Hargitay celebrates
July 15, 2019
224

Mariska Hargitay and ‘SVU’ Cast Return to Shoot Season 21 in NYC

July 13, 2019
15

PopHampton: Brad Falchuk Creates Works of TV Art