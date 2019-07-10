North Fork Event Highlights: July 11–14, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, July 11–14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m.

Honoring the top culinary and wine creators of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork returns to the beautiful Halyard at Sound View Greenport for its second year. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound as you feast on local fare prepared by more than a dozen top area chefs in this once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience. The evening starts with a curated cocktail hour followed by an exquisitely crafted five-course pairing dinner and decadent desserts. This is a celebration of our local bounty like no other, so come raise a glass and toast the chefs of the North Fork! Tickets are $165 and a limited number are still available.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, 58775 County Road 48, Greenport. Get tickets now at DansTasteOfSummer.com!

Moonlight Cruise

July 11 & July 12, 8 p.m.

Board the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat as the sun sets on the Peconic River, then enjoy complimentary Raphael wine and a delicious cheese and fruit presentation. Great music, jovial friends and the tranquility of the river will set the mood as the group embarks on this much-needed break from the stresses of the week. Tickets are $39.95.

Treasure Cove Resort Marina, 469 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com

Jimmie Vaughan

Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Jimmie Vaughan, the man who brought the blues back into pop music, hits the historic Suffolk Theater stage. He’s been famously heard on seven Fabulous Thunderbirds albums, as well as a one-off album, Family Style, with brother Stevie Ray Vaughan, and he’s received four Grammy Awards. Tickets are $60, and there is a $10 dining minimum per table.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Long Island Antique Power Summer Show

July 13 & July 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Long Island Antique Power Association’s 27th annual show features antique engine displays, truck and tractor pulls, saw mill demonstrations, stationary displays from the Himes Museum of Motor Racing Nostalgia and the Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, food, a blacksmith shop and a kid’s corner. $10 donations accepted, kids and veterans get in free.

Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7943, liapa.com

Community Open House Day

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The community is invited to explore the historic Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, including the 2019 exhibition All That Has Been: Our Roots Revealed, featuring locally excavated artifacts; a traditional wigwam being built by members of the Shinnecock Nation; the woodlands; the Burying Ground of the Colored People and the Quaker Cemetery. Free admission.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

PBMC Northwell Health Jamesport Triathlon

Sunday, July 14, 6:50 a.m.

Take in the majestic beauty of the North Fork as you swim 500 meters in the pristine Peconic Bay, ride 25k through local villages and farmlands, then run 5k along the breathtaking sea. The first wave of the race embarks at 6:50 a.m., with the awards ceremony and raffle taking place at 9:20 a.m. Funds raised will help the Cohen Children’s Medical Center purchase new echocardiogram machines.

South Jamesport Beach, 24 Town Beach Drive, Riverhead. trisignup.com/race/ny/riverhead/jamesporttriathlon

Introduction to East End Birdwatching

Sunday, July 14, 9:30 a.m.

The Group for the East End will guide families and individuals on a beginners’ birdwatching expedition. Participants will take a leisurely stroll around beautiful Orient Beach State Park, looking for songbirds, shorebirds, egrets, terns and ospreys. Be sure to bring binoculars and comfortable walking shoes. This event is free, but registration is required.

Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-765-6450 ext. 205, groupfortheeastend.org