60 Summers

60 Summers Throwback: TV Listings from the Early July 1964 Montauk Pioneer

See what was on television more than 50 years ago and find a new appreciation for modern entertainment.

60 Summers July 14, 2019
1964 TV with Dan Rattiner's face on it
Dan TV! Photo: Barbara Lassen, elen1/123RF

My, how times have changed! When The Montauk Pioneer published its July 4 issue in 1964, DVR was not a thing. Cable was not a thing. Streaming was definitely not a thing. Locals had to rely on rabbit ears, maybe some tin foil and the strong signals of New England stations whose broadcasts reached the East End. Check out what was on TV in July 1964 and find a new appreciation for modern entertainment.

Bonanza, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle, The Andy Griffith Show and The Fugitive were the top five television series of 1964. Contrast that with our 60th summerAmerica’s Got Talent, 60 Minutes, The Bachelorette, NCIS and The Big Bang Theory are the most watched programs on network TV.

It’s hard to believe then, as now, that people were staying inside instead of enjoying all the summer has to offer on the East End.

TV listings from the July 1964 Montauk Pioneer
TV listings from the July 1964 Montauk Pioneer

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Image: Tanialerro/123RF
July 14, 2019
10

Legally Speaking: The End of Prepaid Seasonal Rentals

Beatz on the Beach Tourz
July 14, 2019
30

Illegal Party Busses Tour Dead Hamptons Club Scene

July 12, 2019 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Yvonne Dagger
July 13, 2019
41

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Yvonne Dagger Conjures a Taste of Summer

Marissa Drago, Photo: Barbara Lassen
July 13, 2019
43

Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit Co.