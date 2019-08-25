60 Summers Throwback: Montauk Horse Show, from July 1960

The equine history of the East End is a storied one, the landscape here dotted with horse farms and stables and riders from all walks of life.

Since the early 1900s, when enthusiasts gathered for the horse show in Southampton, through the excitement that builds every summer for the Hampton Classic, there is an undeniable passion that spans generations.

Dan’s Papers has long been a proud supporter and sponsor of the Hampton Classic, which begins this week, but during the August of our very first summer back in 1960, it seems there was another horse show that sparked our fancy here in the Hamptons…

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.