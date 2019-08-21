Try Dan’s Best and More Fried Chicken in the Hamptons & North Fork

Whether battered, pan-fried or breaded, fried chicken is an indulgent and mouthwatering treat. During the summer months, fried chicken is an ideal pick-up-and-enjoy item to bring along for a picnic, a trip to the beach or any outdoor gathering.

The Scottish are thought to have invented the idea of fried chicken, having cooked it in fat rather than baking or broiling it. And before World War II, fried chicken was considered a food for special occasions due to the scarcity of spring chickens and the high price of cooking fat.

While fried chicken is obviously not the healthiest option, it’s incredibly tasty and a huge hit with diners. Check out these East End restaurants known for their delectable fried chicken, including Dan’s Best of the Best winners in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Brent’s General Store

8 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-3113, brentsgeneralstore.com

The Chicken Spot

235 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-204-0981

Dan’s Best of the Best Winner

Citarella Gourmet Market

Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Dan’s Best of the Best Winner

Cromer’s Market

3500 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com

Ellen’s on Front

38 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2743, ellensonfront.com

Herb’s Market

778 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-2335, herbsmontaukmarket.com

Jennie’s at Drossos

69125 Main Road, Greenport

631-477-1339, jenniesatdrossos.com

Dan’s Best of the Best Winner

Main Road Biscuit Co.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Dan’s Best of the Best Winner

Spicy’s

225 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2781