Try Dan’s Best and More Fried Chicken in the Hamptons & North Fork

Whether battered, pan-fried or breaded, fried chicken is an indulgent and mouthwatering treat. During the summer months, fried chicken is an ideal pick-up-and-enjoy item to bring along for a picnic, a trip to the beach or any outdoor gathering.
The Scottish are thought to have invented the idea of fried chicken, having cooked it in fat rather than baking or broiling it. And before World War II, fried chicken was considered a food for special occasions due to the scarcity of spring chickens and the high price of cooking fat.
While fried chicken is obviously not the healthiest option, it’s incredibly tasty and a huge hit with diners. Check out these East End restaurants known for their delectable fried chicken, including Dan’s Best of the Best winners in the Hamptons and North Fork.
Brent’s General Store
8 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-3113, brentsgeneralstore.com
The Chicken Spot
235 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-204-0981
Dan’s Best of the Best Winner
Citarella Gourmet Market
Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton
631-283-6600, citarella.com
Dan’s Best of the Best Winner
Cromer’s Market
3500 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com
Ellen’s on Front
38 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2743, ellensonfront.com
Herb’s Market
778 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-2335, herbsmontaukmarket.com
Jennie’s at Drossos
69125 Main Road, Greenport
631-477-1339, jenniesatdrossos.com
Dan’s Best of the Best Winner
Main Road Biscuit Co.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
Dan’s Best of the Best Winner
Spicy’s
225 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2781